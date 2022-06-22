Interstitial Lung Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights | DelveInsight

Interstitial lung disease Pipeline involves 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Interstitial Lung Disease treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline interstitial lung disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the interstitial lung disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s interstitial lung disease Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 120 + pipeline therapies for interstitial lung disease treatment.

The leading interstitial lung disease companies such as AdAlta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, aTyr Pharma, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Regend Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, FibroGen, PureTech Health, Bellerophon Pulse Technologies, OncoArendi Therapeutics, LTT Bio-Pharma, EmphyCorp, Genentech, Cudetaxestat , Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences, HEC Pharm, Bayer, Insmed, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Avalyn Pharma, PureTech Health, Roche, Ark Biosciences, Novartis, Lung Therapeutics, Horizon, MediciNova, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, GenKyoTex, Taiho Pharmaceutical,Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Metagone Biotech, Galecto Biotech, CSL Behring and AstraZeneca, others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the interstitial lung disease treatment landscape.

Key interstitial lung disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include AD-214, Abatacept, ATYR1923, Pirfenidone inhalation, RO-0220912, Lung stem cells, Bardoxolone methyl, Pamrevlumab, Deupirfenidone, INOpulse, OATD 01, LT 0011, GDC 3280, Blade Therapeutics, BI 1015550, PRA 023, Yifenidone, Riociguat, Treprostinil Palmitil, BMS 986278, Pirfenidone inhalation, Deupirfenidone, Zinpentraxin alfa, AK 3280, Ianalumab, LTI-03, HZN-825, Tipelukast, ENV-101, PLN-74809, KD025, Setanaxib, TAS-115,Axatilimab, MG-S-2525, GB0139,CSL312 and Saracatinib, others.

In March 2022, Blade Therapeutics, announced new data from preclinical studies that highlight the differentiating characteristics of cudetaxestat, an investigational non-competitive autotaxin inhibitor in clinical development for IPF and other fibrotic diseases. Cudetaxestat (BLD-0409), a non-competitive, reversible inhibitor of autotaxin, has demonstrated direct anti-fibrotic activity and differentiating preclinical and biochemical characteristics which support the potential for a treatment profile in lung and liver fibrosis. Cudetaxestat has been granted orphan drug designations in the treatment of IPF and systemic sclerosis.

The interstitial lung disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage interstitial lung disease products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the interstitial lung disease pipeline landscape.

Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Interstitial lung disease is a chronic (long-term) lung condition. It occurs as a result of injury between the air sacs in the lung. The scarring of the lung creates breathing difficulties. Interstitial lung disease causes breathlessness and a dry cough during exercise. These problems may worsen gradually or rapidly. The cause of interstitial lung disease is unknown; however, inhaling environmental or occupational pollutants such as inorganic or organic dust is thought to be a major contributing factor.

The primary interstitial lung disease symptoms are dry cough and shortness of breath at rest or aggravated by exertion. The interstitial lung disease diagnosis tests include- Chest X-ray, Lung function test, CT scan, and lung biopsy.

A snapshot of the interstitial lung disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA RO-0220912 Roche Pre-registration Collagen inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors Oral ATYR1923 aTyr Pharma Phase III Neuropilin-2 modulators Intravenous BI 1015550 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase III Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral Pamrevlumab FibroGen Phase III Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors Intravenous Zinpentraxin alfa Roche Phase III Transforming growth factor beta1 modulator Intravenous LT 0011 LTT Bio-Pharma Phase II Antioxidants Intravenous Abatacept Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II T cell activation inhibitors Intravenous PRA023 Prometheus Biosciences Phase II Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 15 inhibitors Intravenous Yifenidone HEC Pharm Phase II NA Oral Riociguat Bayer Phase II Guanylate cyclase stimulants Oral Treprostinil Palmitil Insmed Phase II Epoprostenol receptor agonist Inhalation BMS 986278 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II Lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonist Oral Pirfenidone inhalation Avalyn Pharma Phase II Collagen inhibitor; Cytokine inhibitor Inhalation Deupirfenidone PureTech Health Phase II Collagen inhibitor; Cytokine inhibitor Oral Ianalumab Novartis



Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Subcutaneous HZN-825 Horizon Phase II Lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonist Oral Tipelukast MediciNova Phase II 5-lipoxygenase inhibitor Oral ENV-101 Endeavor BioMedicines Phase II SMO protein inhibitors Oral PLN-74809 Pliant Therapeutics Phase II Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitor Oral KD025 Kadmon Pharmaceuticals Phase II Rho-associated kinase inhibitor Oral Setanaxib GenKyoTex Phase II NOX1 protein inhibitor Oral LTI-03 Lung Therapeutics Phase I Caveolin-1 replacements Inhalation AD-214 AdAlta Phase I CXCR4 receptor antagonists Intravenous AK 3280 Ark Biosciences Phase I NA Oral

Interstitial lung disease Therapeutics Assessment

The Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the interstitial lung disease emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the interstitial lung disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: CXCR4 receptor antagonists, T cell activation inhibitors, Neuropilin-2 modulator, Collagen inhibitor, Cytokine inhibitor, Antioxidants, Caveolin-1 replacements, Rho-associated kinase inhibitor, Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors, NOX1 protein inhibitor, SMO protein inhibitor, 5-lipoxygenase inhibitor, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Transforming growth factor beta1 modulator, Lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonist and Epoprostenol receptor agonist, others

Key interstitial lung disease Companies: AdAlta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, aTyr Pharma, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Regend Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, FibroGen, PureTech Health, Bellerophon Pulse Technologies, OncoArendi Therapeutics, LTT Bio-Pharma, EmphyCorp, Genentech, Blade Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences, HEC Pharm, Bayer, Insmed, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Avalyn Pharma, PureTech Health, Roche, Ark Biosciences, Novartis, Lung Therapeutics, Horizon, MediciNova, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, GenKyoTex, Taiho Pharmaceutical,Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Metagone Biotech, Galecto Biotech, CSL Behring and AstraZeneca, others

Key interstitial lung disease Pipeline Therapies: AD-214, Abatacept, ATYR1923, Pirfenidone inhalation, RO-0220912, Lung stem cells, Bardoxolone methyl, Pamrevlumab, Deupirfenidone, INOpulse, OATD 01, LT 0011, GDC 3280, Cudetaxestat, BI 1015550, PRA 023, Yifenidone, Riociguat, Treprostinil Palmitil, BMS 986278, Pirfenidone inhalation, Deupirfenidone, Zinpentraxin alfa, AK 3280, Ianalumab, LTI-03, HZN-825, Tipelukast, ENV-101, PLN-74809, KD025, Setanaxib, TAS-115,Axatilimab, MG-S-2525, GB0139,CSL312 and Saracatinib, others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 ATYR1923: aTyr Pharma 7. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 KD025: Kadmon Pharmaceuticals 8. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 LTI-03: Lung Therapeutics 9. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 PRS-220: Pieris Pharmaceuticals 10. Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies in the Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline 14. Key Products in the Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

