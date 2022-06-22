Mining Law 1972 and SMRCA the Apex Laws in the US Mining Industry | Globaldata Plc

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), mines in the US generated $90.4 billion in minerals in 2021

The US has abundant and diverse natural resources, including extensive deposits of copper, gold coal, iron ore and uranium. The US federal and state bodies have separate roles and responsibilities for resource exploration and development. Mineral resources, for example, are owned by the state or federal governments, rather than private individuals. The Department of the Interior, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, Mine Safety and Health Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency are the main governing bodies. Mining Law 1972 and the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Act (SMRCA) are the apex laws. Among the states, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, California, Minnesota, Alaska, Utah, Florida, Missouri, and Michigan were the top ten revenue-generating ones in 2021.



The USA Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Analysis Report 2022 offered by GlobalData Plc provides an outline of the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory. It also gives us a comprehensive overview of the US' governing bodies, major laws in the industry, and to gain an overall overview of US' mining fiscal regime.

Federal Governing Bodies in the US Mining Industry

US Department of the Interior

Bureau of Land Management

Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement

US Geological Survey (USGS)

Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

Federal Mine Safety Health Review Commission

Department of Energy

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

US Nuclear Regulatory Commission



The Energy and Minerals Mission Area of the USGS conducts research on the location, quantity and quality of mineral resources. It also assesses the economic and environmental impacts of the extraction and uses of mineral resources.

State Governing Bodies in the US Mining Industry

Oil, Gas and Minerals Division (OGMD) - Michigan

Division of Minerals (NDOM) - Nevada

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) - Minnesota

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) – Pennsylvania

Department of Natural Resources - Alaska

Department of Mines Mineral and Energy (DMME) - Virginia

Department of Lands (IDL) - Idaho

Department of Natural Resources - Missouri

Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) - Wyoming

Department of Environment & Conservation - Tennessee

The OGMD operates under the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). It aims to encourage the best usage of non-renewable geological resources for economic and social benefits. It also regulates metal and coal mining in the state. However, mineral commodities such as gypsum and limestone are not regulated by OGMD.

US Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Overview

Market Value of US Minerals (2021) $90.4 billion Federal Governing Bodies US Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, US Geological Survey (USGS), Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), Federal Mine Safety Health Review Commission, Department of Energy, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and US Nuclear Regulatory Commission State Governing Bodies Oil, Gas and Minerals Division (OGMD), Division of Minerals (NDOM), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Department of Mines Mineral and Energy (DMME), Department of Lands (IDL), Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Department of Environment & Conservation, and Others

US Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Analysis Report Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses, and fees by state and territory.

FAQs

What was the market value of the US minerals generated in 2021?

The US minerals market was valued at $90.4 billion in 2021.

Which are the federal governing bodies in the US mining industry?

The federal governing bodies in the US mining industry are the US Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, US Geological Survey (USGS), Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), Federal Mine Safety Health Review Commission, Department of Energy, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Which are the state governing bodies in the US mining industry?

The state governing bodies in the US mining industry are the Oil, Gas and Minerals Division (OGMD), Division of Minerals (NDOM), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Department of Mines Mineral and Energy (DMME), Department of Lands (IDL), Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and Department of Environment & Conservation among others.

