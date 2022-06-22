Learn how to make a basic cane pole for fishing with MDC at virtual class June 28

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—There’s no better way to get back to the basics of fishing than using an old-fashioned cane pole. No high-tech graphite rods, no fancy spin-casting reels, just the fundamentals of fishing—a snapshot from a simpler era. Cane pole fishing is an easy, affordable, non-mechanical way to experience the sport at its purest. It can also be an effective way to catch fish. The first step of course, is to obtain a cane fishing pole. Best of all, you can make your own.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a virtual How to Make a Basic Cane Pole for Fishing class Tuesday, June 28 from 5-6 p.m.

This class will teach participants and demonstrate how to make a basic fishing rod out of bamboo. This virtual program will cover everything from choosing the correct size bamboo, to preparing the bamboo, to rigging it up for a fishing adventure. It will also cover how to rig up both a store-purchased cane pole set and a telescopic fishing pole.

How to Make a Basic Cane Pole for Fishing is a free online class for ages 9 years and up, but advanced online registration is required by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45b. Two days prior to the program, a WebEx link for this program will be sent by email. Attendees should check junk mail folders if no email is received.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.