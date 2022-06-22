Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027 | 360 Research Report | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising application into personalized medicine and nutrition and growing technological advancements in metagenomics is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 243.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.0%, Market Trends – The rise in the focus on therapies for human microbiomes.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The human microbiome therapeutics market is forecasted to augment rapidly due to the rising application of human microbiome therapeutics into personalized medicine and nutrition. Besides, the growing technological advancements in metagenomics and the therapeutic system is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2019, the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria.

During the forecast timeframe, the probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market. Probiotics are organisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, which provide health benefits when being consumed.

The small molecule therapies segment accounted for the largest market share, and, due to its extensive use, it was anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the industry. The main drivers of possible development in the segment are the increasing prevalence of microbial dysbiosis-based diseases with the wide use of antibiotics and the drug development of microbiome-based treatments.

Due to the rise of dietary supplement consumption, the North American market is expected to lead the global market for Human Microbiome Therapeutics therapeutics. Moreover, technologically specialized research facilities for the development of experimental therapeutics, the existence of a health-conscious population, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key reasons for the region's dominance.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Human Microbiome Therapeutics market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Based on Type, the Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is segmented into:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbial Consortia

Phage Cocktail

Small Molecule Therapies

Microbial Ecosystems

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crohn’s Disease

difficile

Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Others

Overview of the Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Human Microbiome Therapeutics industry

