Actual SEO Media, Inc. Advises How & When to Review Google Reviews

Website reputation is one of the many factors that go into search engine optimization for a website. Actual SEO Media, Inc. There are multiple points to ensuring a website has good SEO. Only focusing on one aspect will only help in the short term.

It's not enough to read reviews. A company that actively responds will appear more reputable in users and search engines' eyes.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. offers advice on how and when to review online reviews to help increase a business's search engine results page rank. Utilizing their knowledge and research, this company has pinpointed several reasons and ways that Google reviews play a role in the search engine optimization of a website.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a compilation of strategies and tactics to market a company's brand online. The end goal of SEO is to raise a website's reputation and ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs). One of these factors is responding to and reviewing the reviews users leave on Google for a business.

- Responding to Reviews

Reviews are a powerful way for businesses to build trust and credibility with potential customers. When someone searches for a business on a search engine, past reviews allow them to gauge whether to do business with a company. It is also one way a business can get feedback from customers to improve products or services.

Responding to and reviewing reviews a business receives online is one way to generate trust with the target audience. Replying to and addressing concerns in both positive and negative reviews can increase a company's reputation online. It shows that a company is actively listening to customer feedback and willing to take the time to read and respond.

If a company receives a positive review, be sure to thank the customer for their feedback. It's best to reply directly to the review or through another channel, such as social media or email. If there is a negative review, calmly address the customer's concerns. Thank them for their business and let them know that the company is working to improve the product or service.

Any response from the company to a review can help to improve a website's SEO and reputation. Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s research shows that the best time to respond is within two hours after the review is posted. It shows that the company is actively paying attention to what its customer base is thinking. However, replying within 24 hours is also still acceptable.

Replying to a review is better than not responding at all. Although it may not be the best timing if some time has passed, it still shows that a company cares for its customer base. Acknowledging a review from a few months ago may not affect a website's ranking in Google's eyes, but the users online will see that the company is trying to improve actively.

- Reviewing Online Feedback

Not every review or feedback a business receives will be positive. Even if a company provides quality customer service, an unhappy client can leave a negative review. However, there is a difference between constructive negative reviews and ones that are spam. Actual SEO Media, Inc. offers advice on when and how to remove reviews that will negatively impact a website's ranking on search engine results.

A business cannot remove every negative review from its Google profile. However, they can flag specific reviews that violate Google's policies. Google considers those "low-quality reviews," and hosting too many of those can cause a website to drop in ranking.

The removal process is taken seriously and the reasons may vary. If a review includes any of the following, then a company should flag it for removal by Google:

Civil Discourse - Google will not tolerate content that harasses other users or businesses or content that encourages such behavior. Reviews or feedback that includes hate speech or offensive content should be flagged for removal. Google will also remove reviews that contain personal information.

Deceptive Content

If the review is not based on a real incident or does not accurately represent the company's location or product, it may be eligible for removal. Impersonation, misinformation, misrepresentation, or fake engagement are also considered deceptive content.

Mature Content - Reviews that include profanity, sexually explicit language, adult themes, or include violence and gore are considered mature content. If there are any reviews like that, a company should flag them for Google to remove.

Regulated, Dangerous, & Illegal - Any feedback or reviews with calls to action to products or services that face local restrictions or promote dangerous activities can be removed by Google. Any content that is not safe for a child to view can also be flagged for removal.

Information Quality - Feedback and reviews should be based on a customer's experience or questions about experiences at a specific location. It should not have content that does not relate to the experience or company that the feedback is for. If the review is political in nature, a rant, or advertising for a business, it can be flagged for removal.

Positive and negative customer reviews are one source of a company's reputation. One way to increase a company's online presence is by responding promptly to all of its reviews and feedback. Actual SEO Media, Inc. recommends checking through reviews at least once a day to respond to interact with clients and review the quality of reviews that a company is receiving.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps spread its clients' reputation online by optimizing the factors that can affect a website. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.



Houston Marketing Agency