QuickLiquidity Provides $500,000 of Mezzanine Financing on Two 6-Unit Apartment Buildings

QuickLiquidity, a direct lender for commercial real estate, has announced the closing of a $500,000 mezzanine loan secured by two apartments in Brooklyn, NY.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickLiquidity, a direct lender for commercial real estate, has announced the closing of a $500,000 mezzanine loan secured by two 6-unit apartment buildings in Brooklyn, NY.

The two properties are estimated to be worth over $7.5 million with senior debt of only $4 million, leaving $3.5 million of trapped equity in the properties. While the borrower has started the process of selling one of the properties, it would take an estimated 3-6 months to find a buyer and close on the sale.

The problem was that the borrower desperately needed $500,000 for a time-sensitive investment opportunity and wanted to close on the transaction within one week.

QuickLiquidity offered the perfect solution by providing the borrower with mezzanine financing on their low-leveraged properties.

This loan was closed without a new appraisal and without any credit score requirements.

“We have found that a lot of commercial real investors are asset rich but cash poor”, says A. Yoni Miller, Principal of QuickLiquidity. "We offer second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and preferred equity to help investors unlock their trapped equity. This provides them with much-needed capital they can use to continue growing their commercial real estate portfolio."

QuickLiquidity is a direct lender for commercial real estate nationwide. Helping our borrowers with time-sensitive and complex transactions is at the heart of what we do every day. Our success is not only determined by the returns we generate, but by the relationships we build. Our loan programs include first mortgage bridge loans, second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and providing liquidity to minority interest owners in commercial real estate syndications through either purchasing or lending against their ownership interest. Learn more by visiting https://www.quickliquidity.com.