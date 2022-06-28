EVONOMY launches Industry Leadership Program (ILP) for 3rd-Party Services & Manufacturing Operations
Evonomy's ILP will competitively assess solution provider offerings and nominate Industry Leaders which best support customer needs
The ILP will clearly identify which providers are the Industry Leaders in their field, a critical nomination which can further distinguish their excellence in a competitive marketplace.”DETROIT, MI, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Electrification, Artificial Intelligence, & Connectivity, announced the launch of the Industry Leadership Program (ILP) from the Evonomy Brand. The Program utilizes Evonomy's independent and impartial assessment process to qualify and nominate Industry Leaders as best-in-class solution providers for supporting OEMs, Tier-1s, and Suppliers in areas of product development, validation, testing, and/or manufacturing.
Evonomy's Industry Leadership Program (ILP) will competitively assess companies offering:
1. Testing Equipment - ADAS Sensors, Connectivity, & Electrification Products
2. Services - Testing & Benchmarking
3. Services - Engineering Design (Hardware & Software)
4. Services - Rapid Prototyping
5. Services - Contract Manufacturing
6. Manufacturing - Multi-Shot, High Cavity Tooling
7. Manufacturing - CNC
8. Manufacturing - 3D Printing
9. Manufacturing - PCBs
10. Consulting & Certification - Automotive SPICE
11. Consulting & Certification - MISRA Compliance
12. Consulting & Certification - Functional Safety (ISO26262)
"The Industry Leadership Program (ILP) offered by Evonomy further extends our independent and impartial assessment capabilities to consider other value-added services which are critically needed by OEMs, Tier-1s, and Suppliers throughout their development process. The ILP will clearly identify which providers are the Industry Leaders in their field, a critical nomination which can further distinguish their excellence in a competitive marketplace," said Anthony R. Giesey, Senior Vice President of EVONOMY Group.
CORE BENEFITS & HOW-TO APPLY
Companies which apply to the Evonomy Industry Leadership Program (ILP) will undergo a thorough evaluation and vetting process to determine the capability and quality of their offerings. Companies which prove to meet the highest standards of excellence in all categories will receive the following benefits:
1. Evonomy will issue a Press Release awarding "Best-In-Class" distinction and "Industry Leadership" to the Company for their respective offering
2. Evonomy will highlight Awarded-ILP recipients in all marketing materials to OEMs, Tier-1s, and Suppliers to maximize exposure of offerings which have been independently and impartially recognized to be best-in-class
3. Evonomy will feature Awarded-ILP recipient offerings on our website, creating an accessible resource of best-in-class providers
To apply, companies can begin the process by sending an e-mail to contact@evonomy.com , subject line "Industry Leadership Program". Our team will reach out with further instructions regarding the assessment and next steps.
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group is Industry 4.0's trusted center of expertise for Electrification, Artificial Intelligence, and Connectivity technologies, offering Technical & Commercial services to support OEM, Tier-1, and Supplier needs. Composed of two Brands, the Group's core brand "Evonomy" provides technical consulting services including Component Selection Recommendation (CSR), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS) in addition to commercial services including Technical Marketing Assessment (TMA), Commercial & Contract Review (CCR), and Salesforce & Business-Unit Management Services (SBS). The Group's second brand "REPfirm", is a Manufacturer's Representative firm providing industry-leading Sales & Business Development services for Smart Solutions using technical sales combined with highly-cultivated customer relationships to create sustainable growth.
For more information about EVONOMY Group, please visit www.evonomy.com .
