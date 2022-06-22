Immunocytokines Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Alkermes Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, CytImmune Sciences

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing cancer cases and rising government initiatives are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2,890.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trend – Increasing use of monoclonal antibodies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunocytokines market size is expected to reach USD 4,078.5 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising cancer cases across the world and increasing geriatric population.

Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures for cancer diagnosis, and rise in use of monoclonal antibodies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, new technological advancements in genetic sequencing techniques are playing an important role in growth of the global immunocytokines market. Side effects associated with chemotherapy treatment has led to extensive research & development in monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, major market players are undertaking mergers and acquisitions, in order to combine their data and develop new drugs and diagnostic techniques for tumor detection, which is expected to have a major impact on the global market.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Immunocytokines Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Immunocytokines market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Immunocytokines market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Immunocytokines industry entails useful insights into the estimated Immunocytokines market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcome in the near future.

Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Immunocytokines market.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Alkermes Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, CytImmune Sciences, Cytune Pharma, Altor Bioscience Corporation, Apeiron Biologics AG, Paladin Labs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valor Biotherapeutics, and Targa Therapeutics Corporation.



Key Highlights of the Report

In January 2021, AstraZeneca’s Calquence was approved in Japan. Calquence is a next-generation BTK inhibitor used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

In December 2020, resubmission by Alkermes for the drug ALKS 3831 was accepted by the FDA. ALKS 3831 is a drug candidate for treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to register a significantly faster revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to huge investments for research & development in tumor detection techniques in the region. Moreover, presence of major market players in the region is also driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global immunocytokines market based on disease indication, targeting site, and region:

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Tumor and Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Targeting Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver

Hypothalamus

Fat Muscle

B and T Lymphocytes

Bone Marrow Endothelium

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

