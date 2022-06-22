Zachor Legal Applauds the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals for Upholding Arkansas' Antidiscrimination (Anti-BDS) Law

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of Zachor Legal Institute, we applaud the judges on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals for their succinct decision upholding Arkansas’ important antidiscrimination law, Arkansas Act 710 (Arkansas Times LP v. Waldrip, No. 19-1378). While other courts have ignored the Constitution and caselaw to rule in favor of the terror-backed BDS movement’s pernicious campaign to delegitimize the Jewish right of self determination in the historic Jewish homeland of Israel, the 8th Circuit adhered to the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent to find that the state did not violate the First Amendment when it imposed an antidiscrimination certification requirement in its contracts.

This decision is an important affirmation of the constitutionality of state antidiscrimination laws and clearly upholds the rights of states to refuse to support those who promote discrimination, especially antisemitism.

In 2015, Zachor Legal Institute was formed to combat the hate movement known as BDS and we now have realized an important legal milestone in protecting Americans against foreign campaigns of delegitimization and hate. While the legal organizations supporting BDS hate wrongfully distorted the law and precedent, including the Claiborne decision, Zachor’s research showed that the law was far more nuanced and there was, in fact, no First Amendment protection for discriminatory boycott campaigns with the goals of undermining the Jewish people and harming the American economy. The lower court acknowledged that our interpretation of the law was accurate and now the 8th Circuit has affirmed that decision.

We thank our supporters, the State of Arkansas and all other amici who supported the State of Arkansas. The fight is far from over but the 8th Circuit has definitively upheld the Constitution against hate.