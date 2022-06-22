Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,752 in the last 365 days.

Civilian Deaths in Mali

The United States was deeply saddened to learn of the violence in the Bandiagara and Gao regions of Mali this past weekend, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 civilians. This development comes at a time when ongoing violence in Ménaka has also killed numerous civilians and displaced thousands more. The United States stands with the Malian people in the face of these grotesque acts of violence against civilian populations, and our thoughts are with the families of those killed. We wish a swift recovery to those injured, and we will continue to work with Mali’s accountable international partners to build a brighter and more peaceful future for all Malians.

You just read:

Civilian Deaths in Mali

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.