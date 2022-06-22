Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,665 in the last 365 days.

Re-approaching Africa’s economic integration agenda

Julius Kiiza, professor of political economy of development at Uganda’s Makerere University, discusses Africa’s regional integration efforts as well as the integral role of women and technology in the success of the endeavor.

Related Content

Foresight Africa podcast is part of the Brookings Podcast Network. Subscribe and listen on AppleSpotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Send feedback email to podcasts@brookings.edu, and follow and tweet at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

You just read:

Re-approaching Africa’s economic integration agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.