0.1– 40 GHz Programmable Digital Attenuator Features 31.5 dB Attenuation Range
Vaunix has released a new, portable 0.1 – 40 GHz Lab BrickTM programmable digital attenuator for broadband RF and microwave test and measurement applications
In addition to its impressive attenuation characteristics, this bi-directional, 50-ohm attenuator offers insertion loss specs ranging from 3 dB at 6 GHz to 9.5 dB at 40 GHz”NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading provider of wireless system design and testing components and equipment, has announced the release of a new, portable 0.1 – 40 GHz Lab BrickTM programmable digital attenuator for broadband RF and microwave test and measurement applications.
Model LDA-403 is a high-resolution digital attenuator that features a 31.5 dB attenuation range and 0.5 dB step size. It is ideal for use in creating highly refined Automated Test Equipment (ATE) stands for Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi6E, 4G, 5G, LTE, DVB, and microwave radio fading simulators, and for engineering/production test labs.
In addition to its impressive attenuation characteristics, this bi-directional, 50-ohm attenuator offers insertion loss specs ranging from 3 dB at 6 GHz to 9.5 dB at 40 GHz. It is easily programmable for fixed attenuation, swept attenuation ramps, and fading profiles directly from the included Graphical User Interface (GUI) or web UI. Alternatively, for users wishing to develop their own interface, Vaunix supplies LabVIEW drivers, Windows API DLL files, Linux drivers, and Python examples. Multiple LDA-403 units can be powered and controlled through a single connection to a PC by linking the expansion bus of the attenuators.
The LDA-403 offers both USB and Ethernet interfaces, measures 4.27 x 1.97 x 0.86 inches (108.5 x 50 x 21.8 millimeters) and weighs just 0.4 pounds (182 grams). The USB port uses a native HID interface to avoid the difficulties inherent in using older serial or IEEE-488 interfaces implemented over USB. Plus, Lab Brick devices can be easily used on any system that supports USB HID devices, including low-cost embedded computers using Linux or similar operating systems.) The Ethernet interface is configurable for Static IP or DHCP with the ability to assign the HTTP port for extra security.
The LDA-403 can be ordered directly from the Vaunix website at: https://vaunix.com/lda-403-01-40-ghz-frequency-high-resolution-digital-attenuator/
Custom integrated rack mount solutions are also available. Contact the Vaunix Technical Support team for more information.
About Vaunix
Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Vaunix Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, and services RF and microwave test equipment, communications products, and Satcom filters. Their Lab Brick product family sets a new standard for portable and programmable test equipment designed with cost, size, and simplicity. These devices include signal generators, attenuators, phase shifters, switches, and filters. Vaunix’s family of integrated rack mount systems includes solutions designed to meet any number of wireless performance and budgetary needs. To learn more, visit www.vaunix.com
