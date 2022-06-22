Pigments Market Poised for Stable Growth at 4.6% over 2021 – 2025; TiO2 Maintains a Massive Share: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predominantly driven by rising consumption by manufacturers of printing inks, the global market for pigments is all set to surpass the valuation of US$40 Bn toward the end of 2025. Fairfield Market Research in its recent report forecasts a steady growth outlook for pigments market during 2021 – 2025. The study highlights various end-use industries like paints and coatings, plastics, leather, and paper as the key contributors toward pigment consumption.



Key Highlights

Pigment sales to account for a stable 4.6% growth in revenue between 2021 and 2025

More than 50% of the total demand to be contributed by the paints and coatings industry

TiO 2 continues to be the most sought-after pigment, accounting for over 65% of global demand



Paint and Coatings Industry Largest Consumer Segment

The building and construction industry’s rapid progress will remain the key factor behind pigment consumption by paints and coatings manufacturers. Although hit hard by a major downfall of building and construction projects worldwide amid COVID-19 pandemic, the market is now fast recovering. Demand from paints and coatings industry is expected to account for more than half of the global demand. Printing inks is also likely to be an important segment generating significant demand for high-quality pigments.

TiO 2 Sales Remain Dominant

Global pigment production was recorded over 10 MT in 2018. Nearly 65% of total pigment consumption was of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) the same year. The trend will continue throughout the forecast period, says the report. Besides, carbon black, iron oxide is projected to be popular within the inorganic pigments segment. Meanwhile, organic and speciality pigments are also gaining ground owing to extending application bases. Developed markets also witness mounting demand for eco-friendly pigments.

Market Activity Concentrated in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is a highly significant market for pigments in terms of both production, and consumption. The region has been a preferred production base over the past few decades, with China, and India especially housing major producers. Regulatory compliance will remain a crucial factor with regards to lead chromate and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) production. While this region will continue to gain from thriving market for decorative coatings, the market in North America, and Europe is likely to benefit from sustained sales of industrial coatings.

The key players are DIC Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Venator Materials PLC, Clariant, The Chemours Company.

