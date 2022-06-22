NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook""

global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is estimated to have volume of 200.77 Million Units in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 46.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2025.This research study of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

The Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market is divided between organised and unorganised companies. The unorganised market now dominates the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. However, over the predicted period of 2022-2028, this picture is expected to alter. Lifestyle Modification, Rising Due to urbanisation, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price, and Company's Strategies to Focus on Regional Taste are all contributing to the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Ingenico S.A.

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• PAX Technology Ltd

• iZettle AB

• Oracle Corporation

• First Data Corporation

• Worldline S.A.

• VeriFone Systems Inc.

• Intuit Inc.

• Anderson Zaks

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Toshiba Corporation

Drivers & Trends

The Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Solution Type

Integrated mPOS Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Dongles

Sleeves

By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-Stripe

Chip and Sign

NFC

Biometrics

By End-use

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Public Transit

Others

Government

Consumer Utility Services

Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are examined in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. Because of its well-established ICT service providers and big consumer base, North America is the world's leading/significant area in terms of market share. Over the projected period 2022-2028, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest growth rate / CAGR.

Method of Research

For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Report Includes:

An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) .

Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

The worldwide Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

Highlights of the industry's market potential for Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

Review of patents granted for Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are Ingenico S.A., PayPal Holdings, Inc., PAX Technology Ltd, iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation, First Data Corporation, Worldline S.A., VeriFone Systems, Inc., Intuit, Inc., Anderson Zaks, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., and Toshiba Corporation

