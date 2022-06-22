Mobile Payment Market Size Worth USD 11.83 Trillion in 2028 | 29.1% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Mobile Payment Market Size is projected to hit USD 11.83 Trillion in 2028, at CAGR of 29.1% during forecast period [2021-2028]; American Express Co. Presented Amex Pay Set to Augment Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile payment market size was USD 1.54 trillion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.97 trillion in 2021 to USD 11.83 trillion in 2028 at a CAGR of 29.1% in the 2021-2028 period.

According to the expert analysts at Fortune Business Insights™, the digitalization of payment services and rising e-commerce businesses are responsible for the increasing market developments. This information is presented to you in the report, titled, “Mobile Payment Market Share, 2021-2028.”

Moreover, the companies existing in the market are providing recompenses, cash points, and loyalty points among others to entice the customer for paying through mobile devices. This is amplifying the utilization of these payment means, thereby surging demand.

Industry Development

August 2021: American Express Co. unveiled a web version and mobile app, Amex Pay for the payments of taxes, insurance, internet bills, cable bills and more. This novel application also provides rewards and upgrades to its users.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 29.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 11.83 Trillion Base Year 2021 Mobile Payment Market Size in 2020 USD 1.54 Trillion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150





Drivers and Restraints

Cash-Back and Prize Approaches to Reinforce Market Growth

Numerous mobile payment service suppliers are capitalizing in their businesses, thus forming ferocious competition in the consumer market. To uphold a loyal customer base and generate fresh customers, the payment application corporations such as Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Alipay, and others are enforcing novel tactics. For example, Google Pay offers scratch cards comprising a specific sum that can be gained over marginal transactions.

Such strategies are aiding in upholding customer loyalty with the users paying through smartphones. This is boosting the mobile payment market growth.

Increasing Adoption of Technology to Spur Demand

The financial industry is witnessing a massive surge in technological advancement with the introduction of modern applications of artificial intelligence (AI). Major concerns surrounding the adoption of mobile wallet technology are security and safety concerns that inhibit the growth. However, with the introduction of AI, the manufacturers are trying to develop innovative products that have the ability to detect fraud and ensure a secure environment for monetary transactions. Additionally, increasing adoption of near field communication (NFC) and point of sales (POS) by the commercial enterprises is driving the demand for global mobile payment market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is probable to hold the majority of mobile payment market share market during the forecast period. In India, the implementation of digital wallets and QR code services has suddenly augmented post the government’s demonetization procedure.

North America is projected to be responsible for the second-highest market share. The U.S. has well-developed payment modes and a substantial amount of crucial players have their head offices in this country.

Europe provides several digital mobile payment resolutions, in which, most of the people possess bank accounts as well as payment cards. The presentation of groundbreaking payment solutions through smartphones is thrusting the implementation of mobile payment services in the region.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Mobile Payment Market Share,

COVID-19 Impact

Approval of Zero-Contact Payment to Rise during COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus disease has influenced the global economy and human life considerably. It has dramatically modified the channels and means of dealings conducted by consumers and merchants. Nowadays, people are more vigilant regarding cash transactions during shopping in public places. This has activated an abrupt surge in demand for contactless payment processes such as mobile wallets, QR code, NFC, and many more.

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are directed with a comprehensive examination approach that largely accentuates on providing precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further aids us to provide dependable approximations and test the general market dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have attained admission to various international as well as regional funded records for offering up-to-date information so that the shareholders and business experts invest only in crucial zones.

Segmentation

On the basis of payment type, the market is classified into proximity payment and remote payment.

In terms of industry, the market is segregated into media & entertainment, retail, BFSI, automotive, medical & healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics, and others. BFSI to gain rapid growth and maximum revenue share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Mobile Payment Market is bifurcated into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into leading nations.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Payment Type:



Proximity Payment



Near field communication (NFC)

Quick response (QR) code

Remote Payment Internet Payments

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

SMS Payments By Industry:

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Ecommerce

BFSI

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others (Education, IT & Telecom, and others.)





Competitive Landscape

Prominence on Unveiling Novel Payment Platforms to Navigate Market Growth

The indispensable companies present in the market are financing in the development of exclusive mobile device payment solutions. Numerous network operators and mobile payment suppliers are teaming up to make an entrance in the market. Vital players across the industries are utilizing these payment solutions to offer value-added services and to boost the customer experience.

Who are the Major Mobile Payment Market Vendors?

Alipay.com Co Ltd. (Hangzhou, China)

Amazon.com, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

American Express Co. (New York, U.S.)

Boku Inc. (California, U.S.)

Google LLC (California, U.S.)

MasterCard International Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Obopay (California, U.S.)

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

PayPal, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Visa, Inc. (California, U.S.)





