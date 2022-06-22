With 4.6% CAGR, Enterprise A2P SMS Market Worth USD 64.24 Billion by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global enterprise A2P SMS market size is projected to reach USD 64.24 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enterprise A2P SMS market size is projected to grow from USD 46.81 billion in 2021 to USD 64.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Enterprise A2P SMS Market Forecast, 2021-2028.”. As per the report, the market size was USD 44.96 billion in 2020.

With the rising adoption of digital marketing solutions, the era of notifications, transactions, and alerts is upon us. Enterprises across the world are aiming to deliver quality information regarding their product to potential customers. And they are planning to do it through a medium that is more convenient to them as well as their customers. Enterprise A2P SMS is helping companies to build strong customer relations and loyalty. This software allows enterprises to improve communication, boost customer interaction, and understanding.





Industry Developments:

November 2020 – Infobip Ltd. announced the agreement with Amdocs Inc. to acquire OpenMarket Inc. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Infobip presence outside the US.

June 2019 – Tyntec Group Limited announced a partnership with Ooredoo Global Services to offer Global A2P messaging services. The first roll-out under the partnership started from Indonesia in the second quarter of 2019.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 64.24 Billion Base Year 2020 Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size in 2020 USD 44.96 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Application, End User and Geography Enterprise A2P SMS Market Growth Drivers Clutter-free High Reachability to Drive Growth Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by the Rising Population of Internet Subscribers Collaboration with Industry Leaders to Aid Key Players Serve More Industries





The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled more companies to go online. This has set a path for the increasing requirement of efficient communication and customer engagement services. Hence the demand for enterprise A2P SMS has been high during the pandemic. For instance, in March 2020, Twilio, an A2P messaging service provider, reported a 90% rise in demand for services from the healthcare industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Drivers and Restraints

Clutter-free High Reachability to Drive Growth

Email marketing has lost its effectiveness in recent years thanks to the overuse of the medium for product-related information by several companies. The customers’ inboxes are flooded with offer-related mails, owing to which, it has become very difficult to find important messages. This also results in a low opening rate. Compared to this, SMSs or text messages have much higher reachability. For instance, as per Gartner, text messages report a 45% response rate and a 98% open rate compared to email. This is expected to drive the global enterprise A2P SMS market growth.

In addition, the cost associated with the A2P SMS service is lower compared to other mediums, making it highly popular among small enterprises and start-ups. This will further strengthen the demand for enterprise A2P SMS services. However, the prevailing concerns about security threats in the industry, especially the grey route, are projected to restrain the growth of this global market.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the market on the basis of development, application, end user, and geography. In terms of development, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. Based on application, it is fragmented into pushed content services, customer relationship management services, promotion and marketing, interactive services, and others. Based on end users, it is divided into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segments By Deployment Cloud

n-premises By Application Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotion and Marketing

Interactive Services

Others (Information Services, Workforce Management, etc.) By End User BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others (Hyperlocal Businesses, etc.)





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by the Rising Population of Internet Subscribers

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the enterprise A2P SMS market share during the forecast period. The market value in this region stood at USD 14.07 billion in 2020. The rising population of internet subscribers and increasing usage of smartphones is estimated to boost the adoption of enterprise A2P SMS service in the region. In addition, the large population in India and China comprises a huge customer base of numerous enterprises, which is projected to further enhance market growth.

The market in Europe is set to showcase rising growth during the projected timeline. Leading industries, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce, are actively utilizing the A2P messaging solutions in order to manage their customer base. In addition, the newly commenced businesses are using the service to increase brand awareness. This is predicted to propel the demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Collaboration with Industry Leaders to Aid Key Players Serve More Industries

Key players operating in the global enterprise A2P SMS market are focusing on collaboration strategies with other industry leaders in order to serve more industries. For instance, in January 2021, Mitto announced a partnership agreement with all four mobile network operators in Tajikistan for A2P SMS. This will help the company offer reliable A2P messages for industries, such as logistics, commerce, and entertainment, thereby enhancing their customer engagement.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Orange Business Services (Paris, France)

Global Message Services AG (Baar, Switzerland.)

Infobip Ltd (London, United Kingdom)

Smsglobal (New York, United States)

NTT Communications Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Tata Communications Limited (Mumbai, India)

China Unicom (Hong Kong)

Tyntec Group Limited (London, United Kingdom)

Twilio Inc. (California, United States)

Mitto (Switzerland.)

Vodafone Group Plc (Berkshire, United Kingdom)

Genesys Telecommunications (California, United States)

Zen Interactive Technologies (Dubai)

AMD Telecom S.A (Switzerland)

CLX Communications AB (Sweden)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Enterprise A2P SMS Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

