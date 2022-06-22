Submit Release
Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA Diagnostics Market Analysis

Hoffmann-La Roche, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Agena Bioscience, Paragon Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lucence Health, and Eurofins among others are some key players in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Growing concern for early cancer detection is one of the key drivers of the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market. Other drivers include the success of NIPTs, rising cancer prevalence, and an increase in R&D programs to explore the potential of circulating biomarkers in disease diagnosis.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & prenatal clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the 2021 circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market
  • As per the application type, the non-invasive prenatal testing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
  • The United States will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the market
Request a Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/circulating-cell-free-dna-ccfdna-diagnostics-market-3851


Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
  • Cancer Diagnostics
  • Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Hospitals & Prenatal Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Academic & Government Institutes
  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Primary Logo

