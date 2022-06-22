Chromatography Resins Market to Expand at CAGR of 7.3% During Forecast Period, Notes Study by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for chromatography resins in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Chromatography Resins Market Size – USD 1,854.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for green chromatography” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science.

Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Emergen Research that provides market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the market share, Chromatography Resins market segments and geographies, Chromatography Resins market players, Chromatography Resins market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Chromatography Resins market from 2022 to 2030. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Chromatography Resins industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights

In October 2019, Danaher entered into an agreement with Sartorius Stedim Biotech to divest its three life sciences tools businesses for worth about USD 750.0 million. As per the agreement, Sartorius would acquire chromatography hardware & resins, label-free biomolecular characterization, and microcarriers & particle validation standards businesses of Danaher.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Chromatography Resins market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Ion Exchange

 Hydrophobic Interaction

 Affinity

 Size Exclusion

 Multimodal

 Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Drug Discovery

Drug Production

 Food & Beverage

 Water & Environmental Agencies

 Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Chromatography Resins market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What is the end user perception toward?



What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

