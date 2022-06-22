Fabby-Do Creativity Café Owner Leverages Social Media to Reach New Audiences

Robin Brackbill, Fabby-Do Owner, poses for a social media post. Fabby-Do vintage store and offerings on display

DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabby-Do Creativity Café has gained a global following through TikTok and other platforms to the benefit of its business and the surrounding area.

The last two years have been difficult for many small businesses. Between closed doors and hesitant customers, most have had to modify business plans and experiment with new ways of marketing. Many businesses have turned to social media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to reach a broader audience than possible through traditional media.

Fabby-Do Creativity Café, a local establishment known for its nostalgic vibe, specializes in creative experiences, classes, parties, special events, and playdates for children. In-store offerings have been modified to include pre-packaged Creativity Kits, also available for sale online. All experiences provide magical memories for kids ages 2-tween to express themselves in Fabby-Do’s “creativity-cafe” with the backdrop of its candy-store décor and pink vintage VW “Fabby-Bus”.

Experts suggest social media is rapidly taking the place of traditional marketing media for many businesses, particularly for small businesses. A relevant and engaging online presence can produce a dedicated core following that can reach audiences beyond the local market. While this can take some work and creativity it can come at a fraction of the cost of traditional media.

“Fabby-Do Creativity Café was designed to provide every child with the ability to creatively express themselves,'' said Fabby-Do creator and founder Robin Brackbill, affectionately known as ‘Miss Fabby-Do’. “I took this perspective to social media and it allowed me to give a peak into what Fabby-Do is all about. I found that coupling my gifts in singing, dancing, and the performing arts with a celebratory attitude opened so many doors to engage with the public and potential clients.” Within a few months of joining TikTok, Robin’s viral posts generated over 9 million views, with one of her largest viral videos reaching over 5 million views. Followers increased to nearly a quarter million and the business has seen an increase in customer visits, with social media fans excited to meet and create with “Miss Fabby-Do.”

The social media experience has opened new doors for Robin. Her eccentric and colorful online presence led her to be ‘found’ by tv producers and ultimately landed her an appearance on a new show on NBC (“Dancing With Myself” with Shakira) this month. She is also expanding her presence to spotlight kid’s creative endeavors as well as the local community. To learn more, see Fabby-Do on all social media (linktr.ee/Fabbydo).

Fabby-Do is located in the heart of Doylestown, PA and has been creating with kids over 12 years, offering experiences and celebrations based in arts, crafts, music, and imagination. Fabby-Do provides over-the-top experiences by unlocking kid’s creativity through artistic expression. To learn more, see www.fabbydo.com.

