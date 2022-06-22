Many Testimonials for CAMS from igroup customers in relation to Cloud Management
CAMS automates AWS and Azure management. The platform has been applauded by customers.
Steve Rastall founder and Managing Director of igroup. On a mission to automate cloud management with CAMS”TARPORLEY, CHESHIRE, U.K., June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOps Active Management Solution (CAMS) is a cloud management software that is plug and play with AWS & Azure. It will completely transform your cloud management by bringing together performance, cost monitoring, support and administration.
— Steve Rastall
However, don’t just take our word for it.
Steve Stringer at Oak Software has been impressed with igroup commenting, “igroup had the knowledge and expertise we needed, and they were able to demonstrate how they would support our development team quickly and efficiently through their cloud management solution CAMS.”
When you check Capterra, the online marketplace vendor, igroup’s CAMS scores an impressive 4.9 out of 5 making it the highest rated cloud management solution. It is clear from all the reviews that CAMS delivers by, as one reviewer succinctly put, ‘simplifying cloud management and reducing costs.’
igroup has used CAMS to help a wide range of customers save money whilst improving their cloud management.
Valuechain, a leading provider of smart manufacturing solutions around the globe had seen several unexpected costs from their existing cloud infrastructure, having to pay for resources that were underused or that were just not needed. In addition, Valuechain recognised that they lacked the right skills to manage their cloud infrastructure.
Following the initial setup and migration project, igroup implemented our CloudOps Active Management System across Valuechain’s infrastructure. This delivered a set of dashboards, tools, applications and processes to give greater management control of the infrastructure. CAMS helped reduce costs and improved management visibility.
Award winning software company LogicMelon has also benefited from partnering with igroup and using our CloudOps Active Management Solution. Their Software as a Service candidate management and recruitment system had a growing number of users and as they added functionality to their applications, they began to have performance issues with their infrastructure, leading to long outages and affecting their customers. igroup provided a new infrastructure within two weeks and expert support which dealt with these problems whilst our CAMS provided ongoing support and maintenance of the cloud and cost control as standard.
Find out more about how our CloudOps Active Management Solution (CAMS) could help save your company money and resources.
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+44 7921 624502
email us here