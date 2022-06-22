Submit Release
Shared Access launches street level connectivity infrastructure division

Street Solutions connectivity, Cologne, image courtesy of LIGMAN

Street Solutions connectivity, Frankfurt, image courtesy of LIGMAN

Detail of Street Solutions 4G and 5G macro antennae, image courtesy of LIGMAN

There is a pressing need for urban infill of connectivity if cities are to flourish.”
— Sam Jackman
UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared Access, an independent owner and operator of shared wireless infrastructure, today announces the launch of Street Solutions, a new division focused on improving connectivity and capacity in city centres, high streets and dense environments.

Designed to offer mobile operators and landlords a turnkey solution to street level connectivity challenges, Street Solutions delivers high capacity, multi-operator mobile infrastructure.

Sam Jackman, Shared Access Chief Development Officer:

“There is a pressing need for urban infill of connectivity if cities are to flourish. Our shareable street infrastructure affords high capacity dedicated mobile phone connectivity with the minimal amount of additional equipment causing clutter on our streets. The Shared Access solution removes many of the obstacles usually associated with deployment in urban areas.”

Shared Access install - or upgrade existing - street lights that can be used by mobile network operators to provide 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity. Their solution which showcases a fresh approach to the design of street infrastructure, includes site acquisition, design and deployment as required.

Shared Access is experienced in delivering connectivity in challenging environments. They worked hand-in-hand with Tottenham Hotspur to bring world class connectivity to their new stadium, including innovative street pole solutions around the stadium to provide capacity on match day. Other key locations for their high capability wireless infrastructure include the Aviva Stadium, Dundrum Shopping Centre, the Tyne Tunnel and Newcastle Airport.


About Shared Access

Shared Access is an independent wireless telecommunications infrastructure company. It works with mobile network operators and landlords to design, install and run systems that deliver great connectivity. Its portfolio of investments has been developed through strategic partnerships with major sporting, property, and government organisations (including the National Air Traffic Service), as well as key individual locations, such as airports and tunnels. Shared Access has designed, installed, and acquired over 1,000 mast locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and has developed critical infrastructure in a number of high-profile settings including the world-class new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. From Wi-Fi to mobile coverage and private 5G networks, Shared Access funds, designs, installs and manages installations over the long term for its customers. www.sharedaccess.com

