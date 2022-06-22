Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 63% Through 2026

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the multi-access edge computing market size is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2021 to $2.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%. The global multi-access edge computing market size is expected to grow to $18.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 63.2%. The increase in the number of connected devices is contributing to the multi-access edge computing industry growth.

The multi-access edge computing market consists of sales of multi-access edge computing hardware, software, and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are referred to as cloud services running at the edge of a network with an IT service environment and cloud computing capabilities. Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) shifts traffic and service processing from a centralized cloud to the network's edge, bringing it closer to the client. Rather than transmitting all data to the cloud for processing, the network edge analyses, processes, and stores data locally. Gathering and analyzing data closer to the customer minimizes latency and gives high-bandwidth applications real-time performance.

Global Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Trends

The emergence of hybrid computing architecture platforms is shaping the multi-access edge computing market. A hybrid cloud sometimes called a cloud hybrid is a computing environment that combines an on-premises data center with a public cloud, allowing data and applications to be shared between them. Multi-access edge computing is a network architecture that delivers cloud computing and an IT service environment at the network's edge. System manufacturers will connect multiple SMP machines using a high-speed interconnect to create a hybrid system with a communications model involving two different levels of service.

Global Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Segments

The global multi-access edge computing market is segmented:

By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Service

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Technology: Augmented Reality, Data Caching, Internet of Things, Real Time Video Analytics, Virtual Reality

By End-User: IT and Telecom, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, and Smart Buildings, Datacenters, Energy and Utilities, Automotive and Government, Others

By Geography: The global multi-access edge computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides multi-access edge computing market outlook, multi-access edge computing market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the multi-access edge computing global market, multi-access edge computing global market share, multi-access edge computing global market segments and geographies, multi-access edge computing market players, multi-access edge computing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The multi-access edge computing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., SpiderCloud Wireless, Vapor IO, FogHorn Systems, Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel), ZTE Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Intel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

