Videos Are Completely Changing The Digital Marketing Game in 2022
Digital marketing strategies are evolving every year. Businesses must adapt to the changing landscape or risk being left behind.
People today don't want to be sold something. They want to be taught something new.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent innovations in video marketing trends have caused business owners and corporations struggling to learn how to adapt to the changing advertising landscape. This is because video content has dramatically changed over the past few years. Companies are waking up to the fact that it is imperative to stay ahead of competitors to win the marketing race. Content marketing has evolved, and the necessity of video content marketing, in particular, is now page one of the successful digital marketer's playbook.
— Armando Leduc
As many companies grow their online presence, adopting new video marketing trends can significantly give advertisers a huge advantage when competing with other companies in the same niche. Just five years ago, video marketing centered around YouTube and Facebook promotion primarily. Today, it also includes Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter and even Snapchat... and more are being added all the time.
People are now spending more time watching videos online than on any other form of media.
Armando Leduc, the president and CEO of Leduc Entertainment tells us, "Everyone has their favorite social media platform. Some people are on Facebook all day. Others are on Instagram or Twitter, while a whole new generation are on TikTok. Professionals are using LinkedIn, and everyone uses YouTube. If your marketing plan only includes one or two of these platforms, you are leaving money on the table."
Leduc goes on to say, "Consumers are getting more and more savvy, and if videos are made to sell a product or service, they will have far less impact than videos that are created with the goal to educate. People today don't want to be sold something. They want to be taught something new."
Brett Thomas, the Founder of New Orleans web development giant, Rhino Web Studios agrees. He adds, "Video is a great way to earn a potential customer's trust. It is imperative to have great Google reviews, but watching a video of customers talking about the great experience they had with a product or service, well, that takes the trust-ability factor to a whole other level".
Successful video marketers today are focusing more on the customer journey rather than selling the features and benefits of a product or service. Guiding the customer through what their experience will be is far more impactful than a sales pitch to today's more intelligent consumers. A customer journey video is structured like a "hero's journey" in a movie. The goal of the customer journey video is get the the viewer to visualize themselves in the video. The video usually poses a serious problem, and there is a voyage of discovery to the solution. The objective is to guide the viewer to HOW to solve a problem, as opposed to why they need to buy a certain product or service.
In 2022, video content marketing is a must-have for any business owners who are looking to dominate their competition. Video content marketing is a constantly evolving landscape and companies that are not paying attention are at risk of being left behind.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
What Is A Customer Journey Video