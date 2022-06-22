Việt Nam, Ukraine cooperate on citizen protection

VIETNAM, June 22 -

The Vietnamese embassy and Ukraine migration authorities held a working session on Tuesday regarding the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyễn Hồng Thạch asked Ukraine agencies to coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy to seek flexible resolutions to issues facing Vietnamese people fleeing the war, during a meeting with representatives from Ukraine’s State Migration Service (SMS) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (local time).

The Ukrainian side thanked Việt Nam for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and highly appreciated Việt Nam’s active and well-organised evacuation of Vietnamese people from the war-torn country.

They suggested the two sides maintain close and effective cooperation in citizen protection; and, if possible, revise and amend cooperation documents to make them relevant to the new reality.

Thạch gave his hosts a brief overview of the situation of Vietnamese people living in Ukraine in the past and present.

He also provided updates on challenges and difficulties facing Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine who now wish to return, urging competent Ukrainian authorities to work with the Vietnamese Embassy to come up with flexible and timely measures to support them, particularly those who had lost permanent residence papers or have papers pending.

Both sides agreed to soon provide Vietnamese people instructions and to meet in person for better collaboration if necessary. — VNS