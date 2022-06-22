Europe Logging Trailer Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study

Europe Logging Trailer Market

Europe logging trailer market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.7% over forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 156.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

This report provides in depth study of "Europe Logging Trailer Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Europe Logging Trailer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Logging trailers are primarily used for the transportation of logs across the European region. The size and type of trailer that is used to transport logs is dependent on the size of the logs and road conditions of the area. Availability of different sizes of logging trailers that have high payload capacity is one of the major factor driving the sales of logging trailers in Europe.

Availability of additional features on logging machinery to enhance the functionality and durability of log trailers is expected to present lucrative prospects to logging trailer manufacturers. Electrification of logging trailers will be an alluring aspect during the evaluation period of 2022-2032.

Increasing residential and commercial construction activities is also driving demand for wood products in the region, which, in turn, is increasing the need for logging trailers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• At a CAGR of 3.6%, medium-size logging trailers is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment through 2032.

• Off-road logging trailers are expected to hold the highest share of 87.5% in terms of value in 2022.

• By country, Russia is predicted to hold the highest share in the Europe market accounting for 26.6% by 2032.

• NORDICS also holds a high share for logging trailers in Europe. The region is estimated to account for 22.6% market share in 2022.

Market Landscape

The Europe logging trailer market is moderately fragmented, with numerous international and regional companies operating in this space. Key firms such as Kesla, DOLL Fahrzeugbau dominate the market. Many manufacturers are focusing on providing high-quality logging trailers that provide high payload capacity for users.

Some of the key logging trailer manufacturers included in the report are Felling Trailers, DOLL Fahrzeugbau, MAX Trailer, BMF Production, RABAUD, Vitli KRPAN d.o.o, HITTNER d.o.o, Igland, Oehler Maschinen Fahrzeugbau GmbH, East Manufacturing Company, Fontaine Trailer Company, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Trail King Industries, Palms, FORS MW, Pfanzelt, Trejon, Kesla, Country, and Binderberger.

Conclusion

Europe is one of the largest logging trailer manufacturing regions in the world. This is a crucial factor impacting the sales of logging trailers in the region. The COVID pandemic, for a period of time, adversely affected the production capacity of trailers.

Other factors resulting in the growth of the Europe logging trailer market include an increase in rental services for logging trailers, electrification of logging trailers, and availability of a wide range of accessories for their operation. Logging trailer manufacturers are focusing on providing high-capacity payloads that create long-term value for customers.

