Interior Minister Holds Working Meeting with Israeli Peer

MOROCCO, June 22 - Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit on Tuesday held a working meeting with his Israeli counterpart Ayelet Shaked, which was attended by senior officials of both countries' departments.

According to a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Interior, this meeting comes in the wake of the Joint Declaration between the Kingdom of Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel, signed before His Majesty King Mohammed VI in December 2020.

It reflects the commitment of both countries to resume full official contacts between Moroccan and Israeli counterparts, the statement said.

The working meeting was an opportunity for a fruitful exchange between the two ministers on issues within the competence of their respective departments and the promising prospects for cooperation between the two countries, reported the same source.

To this end, the two sides stressed the importance of developing mechanisms for consultation on various topics of common interest.

MAP 21 June 2022