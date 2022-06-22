Packaging Films Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 164.11 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for biodegradable packaging materials is a significant factor driving growth of the packaging films

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaging films market is expected to reach a market size of USD 164.11 Billion by 2028 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid expansion of the packaging films can be attributed to the rising consumer interest in fresh products with extended shelf life and controlled quality. Consumers are more concerned about health and wellness issues because of greater media and internet attention to health. The growing concerns have resulted in the growing demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, dietary supplements, organic, natural and additive products. Moreover, rapid urbanization, rising living standards, and busy lifestyles are contributing to the increasing demand for processed food that offer convenience and portability. Rising need to maintain the quality and safety of the food products is resulting in a growing demand for packaging films among the manufacturers of food and beverage products.

Increasing demand for biodegradable packaging in order to minimize environmental degradation is expected to drive the demand for packaging films made of bioplastics during the forecast period. Rising need to meet the sustainability standards is boosting the adoption of packaging materials like polyethylene packaging films as they are recyclable. Moreover, the manufacturers of consumer packaged goods are also utilizing biodegradable packaging materials that are FDA-approved. Companies like Unilever’s Carte d’Or, Nestle, and Nature’s Way are launching eco-friendly packaging materials such as bioplastics, recyclable materials, and paper-based packaging. The retail chains and brand owners are increasingly adopting bioplastic packaging in comparison to conventional plastics in order to minimize their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4924

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2020, Amcor entered into a partnership with Moda vacuum packaging systems in Latin America and North America. Moda is a global leader in producing high performance modular packaging equipment that integrates the latest technology with hygienic design for vacuum packaging. The combination of rollstock film and shrink bag for meat and cheese of Amcor with the system of Moda is expected help the producers in gain operational efficiencies and drive total cost savings. Both companies offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging for food processors.

Based on packaging materials, polyethylene segment contributed largest market share in the global packaging films in 2020. Wide utilization of polyethylene for the production of packaging films is contributing to its growing demand. The linear low-density polyethylene films are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period because of their durability and flexibility.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4924

Based on application, the food and beverage packaging segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The food and beverage product manufacturers are increasingly adopting packaging films as they play a key role in protecting packaged products against external conditions that affect the quality and safety of food products and make transportation, storage, and dispensing of products easier.

The packaging films market in Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, owing to a shift in consumer preference in developing countries such as India and China towards packaged food. Improvement in living standards of the consumers in the developing has shifted their preference towards packaged food.

Key participants in the market include Amcor, ProAmpac, Berry Plastics Corporation, Charter Next Generation, DuPont Teijin Films, Novolex, RKW Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, and Cosmo Films.

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-packaging-films-market

Segments covered in the report:

Packaging Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

PVC

Others

Application Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical & pharmaceutical packaging

Industrial packaging

Food and Beverage packaging

Consumer products packaging

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4924

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Explore More Related Reports:

Acidophilus Probiotic Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acidophilus-probiotic-market

Urine Collection Bags Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/urine-collection-bags-market

Immuno-Oncology Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immuno-oncology-market

Cinitapride Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cinitapride-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.