Online information session to support businesses with pandemic transition

22 June 2022

Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for Small Business



There is no greater supporter of Tasmania’s 39,000 small businesses than the Tasmanian Liberal Government, as we recognise that the small business sector is crucial to growing our economy and creating jobs.

Since the start of the pandemic, nation-leading support for small businesses has seen more than $165 million provided to Tasmanian businesses, and we are continuing to support our small business sector as we live with COVID in our community.

Tasmanian Businesses are invited to participate in an online information session this Thursday, 23 June from 3.00 pm – 4.30 pm, to hear about their responsibilities as the State learns to live with COVID-19.

The Public Health Emergency Declaration from 17 March 2020 is expected to end on 30 June 2022. This change does not mean that COVID-19 is over, it will just end the mandatory health directions across the Tasmanian community. Following this change, businesses, employers and the community will be responsible for the management of pandemic risks.

The online information session will be hosted by Business Tasmania and will provide an overview of the changes and what businesses need to do to manage the ongoing risks of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Tasmanian businesses are encouraged to join this session to hear from Dr Mark Vietch and Jenny Kaldor from Public Health and Robyn Pearce from Worksafe.

Businesses can register for the session via Eventbrite. The session will also be recorded and made available on the Business Tasmania website.

