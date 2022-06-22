Deodorants Market to Reach a Value of US$ 34.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.81%

Deodorants Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deodorants Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global deodorants market size reached US$ 26.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during 2022-2027.

A deodorant is a personal grooming product used to prevent unpleasant body odor caused by sweating. It contains antimicrobial properties that slow down the process of bacterial breakdown and perspiration in armpits, feet, and other parts of the body. Presently, it is available in the form of sprays, aerosols, wipes, roll-ons, and sticks packed in hollow tubes, cans, and plastic bottles.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Deodorants Market Trends:

The growing consumer spending on personal hygienic products represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for deodorants. In addition, the increasing use of coconut oil, essential oils, activated charcoal, and baking soda to manufacture organic deodorants is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of affordable, pocket-sized variants is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on launching long-lasting and strong fragrant deodorants is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce retail channels and increasing promotional activities undertaken by leading players through social media platforms are propelling the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deodorants-market/requestsample

Global Deodorants Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adidas AG, Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.), Beiersdorf AG (maxingvest ag), Cavinkare Private Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Este Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, L’Oral, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, distribution channel and packaging type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sprays

Roll-On

Creams

Gels

Wipes

Sticks

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3n5L5Fl

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Faucet Market: https://bit.ly/3hd3EEP

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market: https://bit.ly/3BQVtHU

Anti-Acne Serum Market: https://bit.ly/3JSqA8w

Functional Apparel Market:https://bit.ly/3HHzk1k

Body Armor Market: https://bit.ly/3tPvRbC

Online Grocery Market: https://bit.ly/39Jdo9H

Vegan Cosmetics Market:https://bit.ly/3bow27q

Fencing Equipment Market:https://bit.ly/3QExzpJ

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



