Tea Polyphenols Market to Reach US$ 599.84 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 8.1%

Tea Polyphenols Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tea Polyphenols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global tea polyphenols market reached a value of US$ 378 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 599.84 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds that are naturally found in tea leaves. These compounds, including catechins, tannins and flavonoids, attribute the distinct flavor to green, black and other kinds of tea. Consisting of high concentrations of antioxidants, these polyphenols are known to reduce the risk of developing numerous chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes and coronary artery disease. They also reduce the growth of bacteria in the stomach, enhance metabolism and improve the overall health of consumers. Apart from this, they find numerous applications in the field of biomedical science and the processing of meat- and fish-based products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report

Global Tea Polyphenols Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among the masses. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic disorders, owing to the sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, has led to rising awareness regarding the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for nutraceuticals, which is providing a boost to market growth. A significant increase in the geriatric population, along with the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, among the elderly, acts as a major growth-inducing factor. As the consumption of these compounds aids in the prevention of several neurodegenerative diseases, it is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, these polyphenols are widely used in the cosmetics and personal care industry, owing to their numerous biological properties. Tea polyphenols are considered to be beneficial in reducing acne, skin darkening and signs of aging. This, along with the rising trend of maintaining a youthful physical appearance among both males and females, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising adoption of tea polyphenols in various dietary supplements, ready-to-drink beverages and functional beverages, and their increasing usage in the research and biomedical sectors.

Global Tea Polyphenols Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Ajinomoto OmniChem

• Amax NutraSource Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• FutureCeuticals

• HERZA Chocolate GmbH & Co. KG

• Indena S.p.A.

• Layn Corp.

• NATUREX SA

• SEPPIC, S.A.

• Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D Co. Ltd. (JF-NATURAL)

Breakup by Product Type:

• Green Tea Polyphenols

• Oolong Tea Polyphenols

• Black Tea Polyphenols

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Functional Beverages

• Functional Food

• Dietary Supplements

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Mass Retailers

• Direct Selling

• Online Retailers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

