Continuous Testing Market Size Hit USD 6.17 Billion at CAGR of 15.8%, By 2030 | Reports and Data

Continuous Testing Market Size – USD 1.67 in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – The proliferation of automation in testing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paradigm shift towards digitalization and large-scale adoption of DevOps is propelling the market growth.

The Global Continuous Testing Market is estimated to reach USD 6.17 Billion from USD 1.67 Billion in 2021, delivering a CAGR of 15.8% through 2030. Increasing mainstreaming of DevOps going, the digital transformation of organizations across various industry verticals for enhancing their business operations, and the surging need for timely and continuous delivery of software are the key factors driving the continuous testing market growth.

Continuous testing enables organizations to effortlessly integrate their software with their existing systems, for enhancing their business operations with the effective implementation of smart technologies. Continuous testing is becoming a vital part of organizations’ operations, as they enable minimize business risks associated with their software assets.

The rapid proliferation of smart devices, IoT, cloud, and mobile technologies across various industry verticals is driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing focus on the customization of mobile technology solutions in organizations will boost continuous testing industry growth through 2030.

Key participants in the global continuous testing market include EPAM Systems, HCL Technologies, Mindtree, Atos, Hexaware, Cigniti, Tricentis, Tech Mahindra, NIIT Technologies, IBM, Larsen and Toubro Infotech, CA Technologies, Spirent Communications, Syntel, Capgemini, Micro Focus, Cognizant, Parasoft, LogiGear, Testplant, Softcrylic, QualiTest, Vector Software, SmartBear Software, and QA Mentor, among others.

• With the evolution of technologies and digitalization, the amount of data generated across several verticals is huge, leading to increased risks of security breaches. This, in turn, has fuelled the need for appropriate continuous testing.

• On the basis of platform, the web interface segment accounts for 39.4% of the continuous testing market share as it enables firms to reduce requirements for maintaining complex networks and costly equipment.

• Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the continuous testing market revenue share through 2030 on account of the increasing amount of data generation in several industry verticals and the large storage availability on cloud platforms. The cloud deployment model also offers intensified security, advanced scalability, lower costs, and better compliance.

• On the basis of industry vertical, The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry accounted for 19% of the market share in 2021 and is set to account for the majority of the revenue generation on account of the rapid adoption of digitalization in the sector for data storage, retailing, payments, and other end-uses.

• Based on organization size, the large-sized organization segment accounted for 64% of the market share in 2021 due to heavy investments in backup & recovery software.

• In the regional landscape, North America accounted for 31% of the continuous testing market share in 2021 and is estimated to witness a notable CAGR through 2030. The robust growth can be attributed to the high concentration of retail & consumer goods, BFSI, healthcare, transportation & logistics companies that are contributing to the market revenue.

• The Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 15.7% over the forecast period on account of increasing commercial investments by several companies in the region.

• These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will further bolster market growth over the analysis period.

• In July 2021, IBM completed the acquisition of Red Hat, Inc., an American multinational software company, for a sum of USD 34 Billion. Red Hat will continue to use IBM's resources to advance the hybrid cloud computing plans of the new collaboration.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Continuous Testing Market on the basis of platform, organization size, deployment type, component, industry vertical, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Software

• Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Cloud

• On-premises

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Web

• Desktop

• Mobile

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• BFSI

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Continuous Testing Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Continuous Testing industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Continuous Testing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.