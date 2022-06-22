Stanley Korshak Renews Lease for Retail Space in The Crescent

Stanley Korshak, Dallas' independent specialty emporium that pampers customers with high-quality service and merchandise, renews lease on the first and second floors of The Crescent Atrium.

Long-term renewal includes renovations for the Stanley Korshak emporium to continue its success as the original retail anchor in Uptown Dallas’ The Crescent®

Stanley Korshak is an important part of the history of Uptown Dallas, providing luxury shopping to The Crescent that continues to attract affluent clientele.” — John Goff, Chairman of Crescent Real Estate

DALLAS, TX, US, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) renews a 55,345 square-foot lease at The Crescent® with Stanley Korshak, Dallas’ independent specialty emporium that pampers customers with high-quality service and merchandise. Stanley Korshak has anchored The Crescent’s prestigious retail space since opening in 1986, providing customers a luxury retail experience in Uptown Dallas. The Crescent also features three connected office towers surrounded by retail and the Hotel Crescent Court.

The lease renewal is for 15 years and includes updates to Stanley Korshak, located on the first and second floors of The Crescent Atrium. Steve Lieberman of the Retail Connection represented Stanley Korshak. John Zogg, Tony Click and Jordyn Allen represented The Crescent.

“This is a meaningful lease renewal for The Crescent, Crescent Real Estate, and me personally,” said John Goff, Chairman of Crescent Real Estate. “Stanley Korshak is an important part of the history of Uptown Dallas, providing luxury shopping to The Crescent that continues to attract affluent clientele. Caroline Rose Hunt was an amazing partner who played a key role in establishing the vision of how The Crescent would revitalize Uptown Dallas. Crawford Brock has respectfully continued that stewardship and our partnership in advancing Uptown.”

Crawford Brock has owned Stanley Korshak since 2002, purchasing the company from oil heiress Caroline Rose Hunt. Hunt hand-picked Brock to manage the business in 1987.

“We are pleased to remain at one of the most magnificent office and retail locations in the United States. We value our strong vendor partnerships and greatly appreciate our loyal customers in Dallas and around the world,” said Brock.



Brock acknowledged the growth and vitality of Uptown Dallas. “The buzz and the excitement of Uptown as a fashionable entertainment and retail neighborhood fits with our approach to provide an extraordinary shopping experience. We are proud to have been a part of Uptown from its beginning and thrilled that Stanley Korshak will continue to be in Uptown Dallas and at The Crescent with an improved space to serve our clientele for years to come.”

ABOUT THE CRESCENT

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers and creative office space in the atrium building, all surrounded by outdoor gathering spaces, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and unparalleled onsite amenities. The Crescent’s 12 fine dining and casual restaurants include The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxies, Nobu, The Crescent Club, Beau Nash, The Conservatory, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, Starbucks, and Everbowl. Exclusive retail options include Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, Elite Body Sculpture specializing in body sculpting and Loro Lino, which crafts luxurious linens, creating unique products by hand with care and intention.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.