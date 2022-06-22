Broadband Portable Signal Generator Operates Up to 40 GHz

Submit Release
NEWBURYPORT, MA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaunix, a leading provider of wireless system design and testing components and equipment, has announced the release of the new BLX-403 Lab BrickTM portable and programmable signal generator for RF and microwave test and measurement applications up to 40 GHz. This broadband signal generator offers a frequency of operation from 0.5 to 40 GHz. It is ideal for test and measurement teams who need a flexible signal generator for their varied L-, S-, C-, X-, Ku-, K-, and Ka-band applications.

Model BLX-403 features excellent phase noise characteristics and is easily programmed via your choice of USB or Ethernet connection to a PC. It offers 100 Hz frequency resolution and typically operates with a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) at 2.0:1. Designed to be handheld, set on a benchtop, or fixed inside a small rack, the housing is durable cast aluminum and measures 6.5 X 3.64 X 1.0 inches (165.1 X 92.5 X 25.4 mm) and has a total weight of just 1.7 pounds (0.77 kilograms).

Units are RoHS compliant and can be used with any PC or laptop computer and are provided with easy-to-use Lab Brick GUI software, 32 and 64-bit API DLL files, LabVIEW, and Linux-compatible drivers.

The BLX-403 portable and programmable RF and microwave signal generator can be purchased directly from stock. To find out pricing and ordering information for this affordable unit, please visit https://vaunix.com/blx-403-digital-signal-generator/

About Vaunix

Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Vaunix Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, and services RF and microwave test equipment, communications products, and Satcom filters. Their Lab Brick product family sets a new standard for portable and programmable test equipment designed with cost, size, and simplicity. These devices include signal generators, attenuators, phase shifters, switches, and filters. Vaunix’s family of integrated rack mount systems include solutions designed to meet any number of wireless performance and budgetary needs.

To learn more, visit www.vaunix.com

Vaunix Contact – Dennis Flanders, dflanders@vaunix.com

