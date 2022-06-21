Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,421 in the last 365 days.

AG Peterson Urges Feds to Investigate Violence Against Pro-Life Groups

Lincoln-- In a letter sent today to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Attorney General Peterson and his counterparts in 18 other states urged Garland to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against pro-life organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable.
Since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the attorneys general write, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”
Although the attacks began last month, it was only last week that the FBI announced that it would investigate them.
Noting that the federal government’s duty to protect its citizens against violence “does not turn on the victim’s identity” and that “access to justice cannot turn on partisan affiliation,” the letter calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.
The letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice group that has declared “open season” on pro-life organizations by urging its members “to paint, to burn, to cut, (and) to jam” pregnancy centers and their advocates. Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general write.

The letter was led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and signed by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

You just read:

AG Peterson Urges Feds to Investigate Violence Against Pro-Life Groups

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.