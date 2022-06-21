Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,421 in the last 365 days.

Statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day:

It is a privilege to join all New Brunswickers in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the creation of this special day of recognition, which is very meaningful for New Brunswick.

The Indigenous Peoples living within New Brunswick have unique histories, traditions and spiritual beliefs, and these continue to enrich our culture and contribute to our diversity and quality of life.

Our government is committed, together with First Nations leadership, to continuing the work on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action. We have made important steps forward, and today we are launching a new website to track our government’s actions on the 31 calls within our purview. We have completed or made progress on 28 of the 31 calls to action, and this new website will allow New Brunswickers to follow along in our progress and keep government accountable in our commitment to reconciliation.

Our province is on a journey to reconciliation. While we are proud of what has been accomplished so far, there is still much work that needs to be done. However, we are confident we will continue to build on our success.

We encourage you to learn more about the history, resilience and leadership of Indigenous Peoples across Canada and throughout our province, and to take some time to reflect on their valuable contributions.

Thank you. Woliwon. Wela’lin.

 

21-06-22

You just read:

Statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.