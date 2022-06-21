Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,421 in the last 365 days.

Office Of The Governor Issues Statement On Providing Transparency To Texans On Shooting In Uvalde

June 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Office of the Governor Press Secretary Renae Eze today issued a statement regarding the expedited release of information related to the shooting at Robb Elementary School:

“All information the Office of the Governor has related to the shooting in Uvalde has already been released to the public or is in an expedited process of being released. Governor Abbott has been adamant since day one that all information relating to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School be shared with the victims’ families, the Uvalde community, and the entire state. As people are aware, the Governor immediately made available his handwritten notes from a briefing with public officials to provide greater transparency. Other public information requests received were overbroad and encompassed information unrelated to the tragedy, and that information will work its way through the usual public information process. The responsive documents concerning the tragedy in Uvalde that are the subject of the overbroad requests are being expedited for disclosure to the public.

The Governor and his office will continue making all available information public, including the full results of the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers and the FBI. The Governor wants all facts of this tragedy to be made public as quickly as possible and will do his part to achieve that goal.”

You just read:

Office Of The Governor Issues Statement On Providing Transparency To Texans On Shooting In Uvalde

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.