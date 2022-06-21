What to Look for in a Luxury Drug Rehab in Florida According to WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Plant City, FL - Not all addiction treatment centers are the same; premier facilities go above and beyond the current standards of care. WhiteSands Treatment, Newsweek’s number one rated addiction treatment center in Florida, provides top-notch accommodations and amenities for guests during their residential stay.

“WhiteSands Treatment Center was founded in 2014 with the overarching philosophy that it was time to raise industry standards with respect to the quality of treatment, comfortability of patients, and increased rates of long-term sobriety,” said WhiteSands co-founder and CEO Garry Jonas.

As a luxury rehab center, in Florida, WhiteSands takes a holistic approach to addiction treatment that combines addiction therapies with luxurious surroundings making drug rehab feel less institutional and impersonal. With a unique and customized approach to addiction recovery, patients can look forward to personalized care in luxury accommodations where they can focus on themselves.

Patients who seek treatment for substance abuse or co-occurring disorder at WhiteSands will attend one-on-one therapy with their primary therapist five times per week. The industry standard is to provide just one hour per week of individual therapy. WhiteSands also maintains a high staff to patient ratio and small therapy groups ensuring patients get plenty of individual attention and opportunities to participate in group therapy. WhiteSands also employs a highly credentialed full time team of in-house clinicians, therapists, doctors, and specialists who make it their mission to help patients recover in a safe and comfortable environment.

When looking for a luxury rehab, aside from offering all levels of care and treatment options, it’s important to look for a facility that provides all the comforts of home. This includes offering a private room and bathroom so patients can relax and feel comfortable at the end of the day. WhiteSands guests are also allowed to use cell phones and laptops outside of treatment times so they can stay conneced with loved ones during their inpatient stay. It’s also important to have activities available to enjoy when treatment is over for the day. Staying engaged and active in addiction recovery is crucial, as it allows patients to develop new healthy hobbies and habits which they then carry with them when they re-enter their lives as a sober individual.

WhiteSands offers specialized dual diagnosis treatment for patients suffering from co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders. Mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder co-occur with addiction frequently and are often the driving force behind substance abuse as people turn to alcohol and drugs in an attempt to self-medicate. Treating mental health and substance use disorders in tandem is critical to facilitate long-term recovery and prevent relapse after rehab.

WhiteSands in Florida provides all levels of addiction care including medical detox with 24/7 clinical oversight, flexible lengths of stay, both inpatient and outpatient treatment services, and aftercare to provide strong support as clients transition back to daily life. They also provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) which has proven to be a powerful tool in overcoming opioid addiction.

Anyone in need of help for addiction or a co-occurring mental health condition can call WhiteSands anytime, day or night, to ask questions or to begin treatment right away. Call (877) 640-7820 or visit www.whitesandstreatment.com to learn more.

