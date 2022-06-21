Once Again, Aequor Makes the List of Top Workplaces NJ
Workplace Culture is Critical to Aequor’s Success
We call Aequor an extended family.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aequor Technologies and Healthcare Services is proud to be recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace NJ by The NJ.com Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
— Aequor co-CEO Manmeet Virdi
"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."
“We are very excited about this award,’’ said Kamal Virdi, who, along with his brother, Manmeet, serves as chief executive officer of the company. “It speaks volumes about how, in this current environment especially, we were able to communicate with our employees and maintain the same amount of organization to deliver the highest quality services to our customers. Our employees were very clear on the company’s vision and mission and were able to deliver that to our clients.’’
Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Aequor prides itself on its culture of connection and community. “What I felt kept us together is Aequor’s core values,’’ said co-CEO Manmeet Virdi. “Teamwork, motivation, success and a positive culture were seen as strengths. The survey results also showed how flexible our teams are and how quickly they adapted from in-person to remote work.’’
With a dedication to inspiring people and empowering growth, Aequor is honored to be recognized by Top Workplaces NJ 2019-2022. “We call Aequor an extended family,’’ Manmeet Virdi said. “We promote diversity and recognition within the group. Teamwork is rooted at the highest level to help our employees succeed.’’
About Aequor
We believe in making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve by inspiring people and empowering growth. Since 1998, it has been our mission to provide exceptional workforce staffing services in multiple industries throughout the United States. We place nurses, therapists, allied health professionals, physicians, and medical technicians, as well as experts in the life sciences, technology and school settings. Since our inception, Aequor has maintained values that set us apart, including personal integrity, professional ethics, dignity, and respect for every individual that we work with, as well as an unyielding commitment to teamwork. These values allow us to deliver superior service to our clients and candidates, as well as a warm, engaging culture with our internal teams.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
