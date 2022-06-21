Submit Release
Joint statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - Premier John Horgan and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, have issued the following statement marking National Indigenous Peoples Day:

“On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate Indigenous Peoples who have lived on this land for untold generations and will do so for generations to come.

“For many, this will be the first time in years that we’ve been able to come together for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“We lift our hands to the leadership and strength of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples throughout British Columbia. Together, we are making reconciliation a reality, with progress on important work like revenue sharing, education and skills training, culturally safe and accessible health services, affordable housing and language revitalization.

“These actions help us right past wrongs and bring us closer to the province we all want to see – a place where the human rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, celebrated and implemented in every aspect of society.

“We want to create a province where the excellence of Indigenous students in the education system is supported and they lead graduation rates, where Indigenous rights and title are affirmed and implemented, and where everyone lives free from discrimination.

“While much has changed since the first celebration 26 years ago, there is still much work ahead of us. As we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, let us reflect on our history, recognize the healing ahead and act on our shared responsibility to advance reconciliation in B.C.

“Together, we are building a better, more equitable future for everyone.”

