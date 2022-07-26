Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas or Nationwide Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano for a Compensation Result That Might be Millions

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma in Kansas --before you hire a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call the legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000.” — Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

According to the Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "The typical Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard as a machinist mate, mechanic, boiler technician, plumber, electrician, as a member of a repair crew or they were a noncommissioned officer or an officer who supervised work being done to the ship or submarine.

"The typical Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma we have assisted over the last nearly two decades was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard as a machinist mate, mechanic, boiler technician, plumber, electrician, as a member of a repair crew or they were a noncommissioned officer or an officer who supervised work being done to the ship or submarine.

Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm that has produced billions of dollars in compensation for their clients with mesothelioma nationwide.

These are some actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney’s fees for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

* $4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

* $3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

* $3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

* $3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

* $3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

* $3,205,170 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran and building contractor who developed mesothelioma at age 67. He was exposed to asbestos during her service in the Navy as a boiler repairman, and as a contractor and superintendent of construction projects.

* $2,727,900 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at the age of 61. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a telephone installer and repairman.

* $2,715,915 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who developed mesothelioma at age 49. He was exposed to asbestos during his service in the Navy as a mechanic on major overhauls and tear-outs of ships.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kansas. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma