Taproot Therapy Collective Launches New Website

Taproot Therapy Collective has recently relaunched their website to provide an improved feel for the site, better reflecting what it would feel like to work with them in their office. The new website still provides useful resources for therapists and patients, such as answers to FAQs about particular therapis, worksheets, guided meditations, and more. The therapist office, which is located in Hoover, Alabama, just outside of Birmingham, offers fast and effective trauma and anxiety treatments for Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia and other neighboring areas. They also offer teletherapy to anyone in Alabama. The website also has an active blog and podcast that offer helpful resources for patients and other therapists.

Taproot Therapy Collective is made up of trauma-focused therapists who have been trained in various therapy styles. They believe in personalizing their treatment based on their individual issues. As such, they are focused on helping patients to leverage their uniqueness and creative spark to overcome their obstacles for growth and healing.

Joel Blackstock, owner of Taproot Therapy Collective, says, “We make no presumptions about who you are or where you are going. The clinicians at Taproot Therapy Collective only want to help you find yourself and to find the way to where your journey calls you. While all the therapists at Taproot have different specialties, we are all trained in Brainspotting and treatments for trauma and PTSD. We can place you with a therapist that specializes in your area of need and who you feel comfortable with.”

Joel Blackstock is an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Brainspotting Phase 2 trained clinician. He often applies parts-based therapies and existential approaches as a way to help clients overcome issues in a non-judgmental and supportive environment. He helps clients to take advantage of their own creativity and strengths to overcome their obstacles. In many cases, he employs a “trauma map” to allow patients to understand the impact of the trauma on their physical sensations, somatic feelings, emotional reality, communication style, unconscious reactions, and posture.

Kristi Wood specializes in substance abuse treatment, trauma psychotherapy, and chronic illness management. She is also trained in Brainspotting and EMDR. She integrates attachment based therapy, IFS, CBT, and eclectic therapies into her practice, and she believes that every client is unique and customizes her treatment plans for each patient.

Sarah K Smith has primarily worked with patients suffering from eating disorders before she joined Taproot Therapy Collective. She is trained in cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, EMDR, and dialectical behavioral therapy. She applies these and other skills to enable her patients to see themselves and the world around them in a healthy way. She carefully listens to each patient’s unique values and goals to guide them in their growth.

Becky Milstead, throughout her career, has worked closely with child and adolescent psychiatry, in evaluating and treating anxiety, behavioral problems, mood disorders, and trauma. She employs a range of treatment interventions, such as DBT skills, developmental therapy, CBT, family systems therapy, and narrative therapy. This eclectic approach provides the flexibility that is needed to meet every child and every family wherever they are. She likes to work with children, teenagers, and parents in order to connect and establish the type of communication and relationship skills that can help nurture the growth and development of a child’s true self.

Taproot Therapy Collective started as a single practitioner operation, with Joel Blackstock as owner, but in just a few months it grew into a collective of therapists. This has resulted in increasing both their availability and the treatment options they can provide to clients, such as family/ child therapy. The treatments they offer include: brainspotting, somatic trauma mapping, parts-based therapy, EMDR, Jungian therapy, and various meditation/mindfulness practices. They can help clients with issues such as childhood trauma, men’s issues, PTSD, LGBTQ issues, women’s issues, and more.

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided or want some answers to some therapy FAQs can check out the Taproot Therapy Collective website, or contact them through the telephone.

