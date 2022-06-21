Introducing Visual Bounty: A New Online Marketplace for Stock Art and Creative Images

At its core, the company offers different price points and various licensing options to meet the needs of all users.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Bounty is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new online marketplace for stock art and creative images.Visual Bounty is an online marketplace fully geared to become a premier online platform for unique stock art images . The website is highly diverse and hosts a wide variety of images that can be used for an array of purposes, including wall art, stock images, commercial use, and much more. While there are many images that are available for free download under the creative commons license or the standard non-commercial license, Visual Bounty also features four tiers of priced art works. With each passing tier, the available work is more exclusive and higher in quality."Here, at Visual Bounty, our mission is to elevate the stock art market and turn it into a truly unique and diverse experience for the buyers,” says a spokesperson for Visual Bounty. “Stock images are usually limited to business-related content with smiling employees and picturesque offices, however, while we do offer free stock art, our platform also features the kind of exclusive photos that can be used as high-end artwork, and can be displayed in premium, luxury settings. If the art is needed for commercial use or reproduction, we also offer very simple and comprehensive commercial licenses. Finding such a wide range of stock art at one platform is something that is unique to Visual Bounty."With most of the images on Visual Bounty being highly vibrant and lively abstract works, the pricing for tier one images remains under 1 USD. While these images can be used as backgrounds and visual effects in commercial banners and other business graphics, they are also highly suitable for wall art and accent pieces when it comes to interior design. For Visual Bounty's second, third and fourth tiers, the price range for each tier goes up respectively, with the quality and the exclusivity of the art also increasing.In addition to digital downloads, Visual Bounty also offers custom on-demand prints of each and every artwork that is currently available on the website. Customers can order high quality giclee prints in varying sizes to suit their particular needs. The prints are available on a variety of high-quality archival art papers, meaning the artwork can last a long time without environmental damage or fading. This service is particularly useful for interior designers or homeowners who are in the middle of renovation and want premium art for their living space in an affordable price range.More details about Visual Bounty, along with their entire collection of stock art, can be seen on their official website at https://visualbounty.com/ About Visual BountyVisual Bounty is a collection of creative images in a wide array of stiles that are free or affordably priced. All images on the platform are available with a Creative Commons license, a standard non-commercial license, or even a simple comprehensive commercial license.