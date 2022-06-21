NRI Industrial is Now Carbon Negative

NRI now significantly saves more on carbon emissions than the amount of carbon emissions produced from its operations globally

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial is pleased to announce that the company now saves more on carbon emissions than the amount of carbon emissions produced from its operations annually across the globe. The amount of carbon emissions produced by its operations is equivalent to approximately 9,400 tree seedlings grown every single year. Through the company's green initiatives, the amount of carbon emissions saved is equivalent to approximately 280,000 tree seedlings grown, making the company carbon negative.

"Every single year we move approximately 4,600,000 lb of used industrial surplus to clients around the globe, which would have otherwise ended up in landfills as industrial/e-waste. The amount of industrial surplus is equivalent to approximately 30,735,000lb CO2 emissions saved from manufacturing. In addition, we break down machinery and recycle raw materials as much as possible to eliminate waste," said Saif Syed, CEO of NRI Industrial.

Another green initiative the company is launching is its "A Part For A Tree Initiative." The company is planning to plant a tree for every part moved in a transaction. Every single year the company moves approximately 56,000 pieces of industrial surplus, which will result in 56,000 trees planted a year.

The company has also moved away from its in-house technology infrastructures that consume approximately 525,600 kilowatt-hours of energy a year and migrated all of its technology infrastructures to Amazon AWS for their commitment to using 100% renewable energy, which on average, reduces carbon emissions by 88% vs. in-house managed hosting.

The amount of carbon emissions the company saves every single year is equivalent to approximately 280,000 tree seedlings grown, or

5,870 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled, or

4.6 wind turbines running, or

1.9M gallons of gasoline consumed, or

18.8M pounds of coal burned, or

2,137 home’s energy use for one year, or

114 acres of forests preserved.

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

South-West U.S. Distribution Centre: 4901 Rockaway Blvd NE Building G Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan

