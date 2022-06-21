Expert Dr. Jon Wilhelm, attends DNS B and Vestibular Rehabilitation Courses in Czech Republic

Jon Wilhelm

MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local expert sports chiropractor in Southwest Montana, Dr. Jon Wilhelm, attends DNS B and Vestibular Rehabilitation Courses in Czech Republic at the Prague School of Rehabilitation.

Education does not end when one finishes the required schooling or classes. It is a lifelong journey since there is always some kind of new progression and innovation. Although chiropractic studies have been around for over a hundred years, there are new advances in treatments and technology to better help and heal the patient. In order to learn more about the latest evolutions in sports chiropractic care, Dr. Wilhelm attended a multi-day symposium in Prague at the Prague School of Rehabilitation. It is very well known and one of the most prestigious rehab schools in Europe and the world. Since Dr. Wilhelm enjoys seeing the world, this was the perfect opportunity to expand his sports chiropractic knowledge and satisfy his global traveling itch.

The first conference on Vestibular Rehabilitation was led by Associate Professor Dr. Ondrej Cakrt, Ph.D. He specializes in vertigo and balance problems. This part of the course was designed to teach the students how to clinically assess patients with vertigo and how to perform vestibular rehabilitation in conjunction with manual medicine procedures according to the DNS and Rehabilitation Prague School concepts in patients with BPPV, unilateral vestibular loss and central dizziness. Vestibular rehabilitation is based on improving the natural phenomenon called Vestibular Compensation that occurs after acute vestibular loss. Central compensation implies three main mechanisms: adaptation, substitution and habituation. This natural compensation supported by appropriate rehabilitation strategies aims to compensate and/or correct the underused or misused visual, proprioceptive and vestibular inputs involved in the postural control.

The remaining days, Dr. Wilhelm spent adding to his knowledge and understanding of DNS, which is Dynamic Neuromuscular Stimulation. This was a three-day course which included instruction from the founder of DNS himself, Pavel Kolar. Instruction was provided by several skilled staff from the Prague School of Rehabilitation, including Zuzana Suzan, MPT and Veronika Cmolikova, MPT, providing a wealth of practical knowledge and hands-on training.

DNS is a rehabilitation strategy based upon the inter-relationship of the developing child and the neuro-physiological maturation of the postural-locomotor system. The maturation of the post-partum central nervous system and muscle function is related to anatomical maturation and morphological development. Postural activity occurs automatically in the course of CNS maturation via coordinated activity of the muscles. The development of posture starts with the head and proceeds down the trunk to the pelvis, then finally to the extremities. In other words, as children develop from babies to toddlers to children, they must learn how to control their ever-growing bodies in order to remain upright and move about efficiently. DNS exercises are designed to stimulate and challenge the developing postural-locomotor system in a variety of ways, thereby promoting healthier and quicker development. One of the primary goals of DNS is to optimize movement patterns and coordination so that children or adults can perform activities of daily living with greater ease and less effort, thus becoming more efficient with their movements which leads to greater endurance and longevity.

This symposium not only taught Dr. Wilhelm about the latest techniques, technology and theory in rehabilitative care, but also re-inspired him to continue using these approaches with his patients back home in Montana. He is always looking for ways to improve his practice and give his patients the finest quality of care. His trademarked motto is Helping Athletes Achieve™ and education is one of the ways he is dedicated to in order to improve the treatment he offers to his patients. He was also able to network with other health care providers from all over the world and learn about how they practice in their respective countries and pick up tips and tricks to make his practice better. As traveling usually is, it was a truly eye-opening experience for Dr. Wilhelm, and he is extremely honored and glad that he was able to attend a physical medicine course at one of the most distinguished schools in Europe and perhaps the world.