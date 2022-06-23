Solatube International Helps Homeowners Save Up to 90% On AC Costs
VISTA, CALIF., USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save energy, spend less on utilities and remove old, hot and stale trapped air. Solatube ventilation systems unite advanced motor technologies with progressive designs, to deliver big power and exceptional performance in the home. On average, people spend 90% of their time indoors. Proper air ventilation is critical to healthy living—from keeping a home comfortable all summer long to improving overall home health by removing pollutants and stale indoor air to improve air purity.
“The summer months are rapidly approaching, and in certain parts of the United States, this can mean some extremely hot temperatures. And while the typical remedy to the summer heat is usually blasting the air conditioning, this can be very expensive,” said Tim Deming, marketing director for Solatube International. “If you’ve ever found yourself thinking or Google searching questions like “How do I cool down this hot room?” or “Why is the inside of my house always hotter than outside?” then it's possible that your home has poor ventilation.”
Enjoy a cooler and healthier home in minutes with a Solatube whole house fan.
Solatube whole house fans do not recirculate the air in the home like a traditional air conditioner. Instead, the system replaces indoor air with fresh air by pulling fresh outside air through the windows and pushing hot, stale indoor air through the attic and out the vents. During warmer months, an energy-efficient whole house fan can help cool the home and attic by up to 30 degrees and save homeowners up to 90% off their A/C bill.
With four models that can be used alone or combined to cool any size house or number of zones, Solatube has the whole house fans to get the job done:
• MODEL 1500VS: Cools homes up to 1,000 square feet
• MODEL 3000VS: Cools homes 1,000 to 2,000 square feet
• MODEL 4500VS: Cools homes 2,000 to 3,000 square feet
• MODEL 6000VS: Cools homes 3,000+ square feet
Prepare for a blistering summer with Solatube a solar-powered attic fan.
The combination of the direct sun beating down on the home and the lack of adequate ventilation can significantly raise the temperatures in a home’s attic, which can then transfer to the rest of the house. This can force the air conditioning system to work harder, raising energy costs and even causing structural damage.
Designed to reduce both heat and moisture, a Solatube attic fan works with a roof-mount vent to draw hot air and moisture out of the attic, so it stays cool and mold-free, providing greater comfort for the home. By harnessing the sun’s energy, Solatube solar-powered attic fans use no electricity and cost nothing to operate once installed. The solar-powered system is also whisper-quiet and qualifies for a 26% Federal Tax Credit on purchase and installation.
For maximum effectiveness, Solatube solar-powered attic fans come in multiple sizes to fit each unique home.
• The RM 2400: For traditional-sized attics
• The RM 1500: For smaller attics, open ceiling garages and sheds
“A Solatube attic fan combined with the whole house fan will not only keep your family cool and healthy, but it will protect the structural foundations of your home and its contents,” added Deming. “Their self-sufficient, solar-powered nature also allows you to feel like you’re doing your part for the planet, which can be incredibly rewarding.”
To learn more about Solatube ventilation systems, visit www.solatube.com.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2021. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
