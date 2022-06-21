FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022 New Got to Be NC logo announced RALEIGH – Consumers can look for a new Got to Be NC logo with the official roll-out of the latest branding campaign by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Marketing Division. “Got to Be NC is designed to promote top-quality fresh produce, processed food items, fiber and nursery products that are grown or manufactured in North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Our new streamlined logo of the state outline with the Got to Be NC wording inside is intended to help consumers find local North Carolina food products easily wherever they shop.”

The branded marketing campaign began in 1985 and was originally titled “Goodness Grows.” In 2004 the program was renamed, Got to Be NC. Because Goodness Grows was well known and recognized, the two logos were combined. The new logo marks the transition to a standalone Got to Be NC brand.

Got to Be NC members can use the logo on their packaging, labels, signs, etc. to identify to the public that they are selling items grown, raised, caught or made in North Carolina. The Marketing Division sells Got to Be NC branded merchandise at the Got to Be NC Festival, N.C. Mountain State Fair, the N.C. State Fair and the Southern Farm Show to help promote North Carolina agriculture. -30-