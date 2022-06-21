Carolina Rental Homes Launches Website for Monthly Home Rentals

/EIN News/ -- Graham, North Carolina, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Carolina Rental Homes, a company based in Graham, NC, has recently launched a website offering month to month rentals in North Carolina to serve families that are relocating and need a temporary place of residence, including those who require monthly home leases. The goal is to connect those who are in need of long-term rentals in North Carolina with fully-furnished homes. Mark Poteat, owner of Carolina Rental Homes, is already a superhost on Airbnb. Thus, even though Carolina Rental Homes is intended for those in need of relocation assistance, corporate housing, and other temporary housing solutions, each home is completely equipped for both families that require long-term accommodations and business travelers with short-term rental needs. They have homes for rent in various places in North Carolina, including Asheboro, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Elon, Graham.



Mark Poteat says, “If you’re looking for a top-notch rental home in North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place. At Carolina Rental Homes, we strive to provide an exceptional experience for guests with all kinds of needs. Our homes come with everything you need for a comfortable short to long-term stay. We are caring hosts who live in the area and are happy to share tips on favorite places to eat and fun things to do. We will be available throughout your stay via email, phone, and text.”

Mark Poteat is a lifetime resident of Chapel Hill, and he truly loves the people and the weather of North Carolina. His mother worked at the UNC library while his father worked at the UNC Hospital. He had owned and operated a landscaping company for 30 years and then began purchasing rental houses. After providing traditional rental properties for a few years, he decided to start offering houses for rent using the Airbnb format.

There are a number of reasons why the homes for rent being offered by Carolina Rental Homes stand out among other similar offerings in the area. First of all, these are fully stocked homes that go well beyond basic furnishings, such as a computer desk, washer/dryer, smart TVs, Wi-Fi, outdoor grills, coffee makers/Kuerigs, dining table, and more. In addition, these homes are pet and baby friendly. They feature pack ‘n play travel cribs and high chairs for kids. Many of the homes also have fenced-in backyards, which are suitable for pets.

Mark Poteat has earned hundreds of highly positive reviews as an Airbnb Superhost. For instance, in one of the most recent reviews, Sonya from Washington DC said, “My family and I enjoyed our stay at this home. The home has all the essentials, very clean and closely located to everything. Communication and responsiveness was excellent!”

Carolina Rental Homes is locally owned and operated by Mark Poteat, a native of North Carolina. The company has a portfolio of fully-furnished rental properties across the state of North Carolina. And while they provide vacation or short-term rental as an Airbnb Superhost, the primary function of the Carolina Rental Homes brand and website is to offer long-term rentals. They are also looking to develop partnerships with real estate agents/brokers, insurance companies, and others that help with relocation assistance. These types of companies/people often want to help their clients in finding “relocation housing.” Relocation housing may be required by a certain family because of house fires and other disasters or in-between moves from one place to another.

Mark Poteat says, “If you only need accommodations for a few days, browse our listings on Airbnb. If you’re in need of corporate or relocation housing, please contact us through this site. We offer month-to-month rentals with flexible lease terms, perfect for your temporary housing needs. No matter what you’re in the market for, we have properties across North Carolina that can suit your needs. Plus, our staff speaks both English and Spanish and we’re always here if you need anything.”





Those who are in need a rental home in North Carolina can check out the Carolina Rental Homes website at https://carolinarentalhomes.com/, or contact them on the phone or through email.

