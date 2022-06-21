Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,347 in the last 365 days.

Summer Waterway Users Should Be Alert for Marine Wildlife

Citizens Should Report Stranded Marine Mammals and Sea Turtles

As summer approaches, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources would like to remind people that marine wildlife — dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, whales, and others – are making their seasonal return to the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, as well as the Atlantic Ocean and coastal bays.

Anyone who has seen either a marine mammal or sea turtle in Maryland waters is urged to report it to the state Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Response Program at 800-628-9944. Anglers, boaters, and beachgoers should especially be on the lookout for stranded, dead, sick, injured, or entangled animals.

In addition to calling the program hotline, anyone who encounters a stranded marine mammal, alive or dead, should follow these steps if possible:

1. Do not touch the animal.
2. Record your location using latitude and longitude, street address, and/or description with landmarks.
3. Estimate and record the length, size, color, noticeable body parts, and movements (if alive).
4. Take photos of the animal.
5. If possible, remain by the animal at a safe distance until stranding staff are able to reach you.

While Maryland’s most common visitors are bottlenose dolphins and loggerhead sea turtles, more than 25 other marine mammal species, and four species of sea turtles have been recorded in state waters.

The department’s Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Response program works cooperatively with the National Aquarium in responding to reports of marine animals throughout Maryland’s waters and coastlines.

Marine mammals are specifically protected by federal law, the Marine Mammal Protection Act. In addition, sea turtles and whales are both protected under the 1973 Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harass, touch, feed, capture, or collect these marine species, alive or dead, including any animal parts or skeletal remains or specimens.

You just read:

Summer Waterway Users Should Be Alert for Marine Wildlife

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.