More Than 50% of Film Capacitors Manufactured Using BOPP Metallized Films: Fact.MR Analysis

Flexible electronics allow for the development of technologies that are lighter, thinner, and more conformable. Flexible electronics, such as organic light-emitting gadgets and organic thin-film solar cells, are becoming more popular due to their design adaptability and portability. These electrical devices contain reactive metals that are susceptible to water vapour. These devices must be well-protected/handled from water vapour to avoid damage owing to the reaction with it. As such, in the electronics business, metallized films are becoming more popular.

BOPP metallized films are used to make more than half of all film capacitors because they have high electrostatic capacitance, low dissipation factor, high dielectric constant, and low self-heating characteristics. Due to its rising uses in many businesses such as energy & power, consumer electronics, automotive, locomotive, and others, BOPP metallized films used in capacitors have considerable high potential growth opportunities.

Will the Indian e-Commerce Sectors Influencing Demand for Metallized Films?

“High Sales of Metallized Films Due to Strong Demand by Food & Grocery-Selling Companies for Packaging”

According to the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), the country's packaging usage has increased by about 200 percent in the last ten years. It climbed from 4.3 to 8.6 kg per capita.

Following the introduction of food and grocery delivery apps such as Swiggy, InstaMart, and BigBasket, brick-and-mortar businesses such as Big Bazaar and DMart have launched their online sites, resulting in a shift in consumer purchasing habits.

After the launch of COVID-19, the metallized films market saw an increase in sales via online channels. Consumers can obtain meals and goods delivered without fuss through online channels, while also maintaining social distance.

Key Segments Covered in the Metallized Films Industry Survey

Metallized Films Market by Metal :



Aluminium

Other Metals



Metallized Films Market by Type :



Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate Other Types





Metallized Films Market by End Use :



Packaging

Decorative Other End Uses





Future Strategy

Key metallized film suppliers are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to increase their sales growth potential. Major firms are also focusing on introducing new technologies to produce lighter and long-lasting metallized films.

In September 2020, a BOPP-based novel transparent thermal lamination antimicrobial film was developed by Cosmo Films. Antimicrobial technology is used in this film to tackle the worldwide issue of bacterial pathogens on packaged goods.





Key players in the Metallized Films Market

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Avery Dennison Corp.

Accrued Plastic Ltd.

Invico S.A.

Taghleef Industries Group

Innovia Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Dunmore Corporation





Key Takeaways from Metallized Films Market Study

The global metallized films market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.72 billion by 2032.

The market in North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Currently, the market in APAC accounts for 27.2% share of the global market.

Demand for aluminium metal in metallized films is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

