Sophorolipids Market Size, Top Leading Players, Drivers, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Sophorolipids Market Rising demand for bio-based surfactants in the detergent industry is a key factor driving sophorolipids market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 409.84 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.17%, Market Trends – Research initiatives to produce sophorolipids from winterization oil cakes and molasses as substrates” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global sophorolipids market size reached USD 24.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Research initiatives on anti-skin-cancer therapies are a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Sophorolipids Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Sophorolipids market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The current trends of the Sophorolipids market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Sophorolipids market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Sophorolipids industry.

Request a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1074

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The candida bombicola segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. It is the most widely used fungal strain for production of sophorolipids. The fungi are capable of producing the biosurfactant using two carbon sources and a nitrogen source and utilize waste products as raw materials, such as feedstock, animal oils, and waste cooking oils. This reduces environmental pollution as well as enables maintenance of a circular economy, which is expected to increase adoption of the strain in the coming years, and boost revenue growth of this segment.

• The FMCG industry segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising environmental concerns due to use of synthetic detergents and soaps and the steady transition toward organic detergents is a crucial factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Sophorolipids are used in soaps, detergents, as well as in body washes, shampoos, conditioners, and hair refreshers due to its favorable properties. The molecule is amphipathic, and exhibits anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which is beneficial for consumers. This is increasing adoption of sophorolipid-based personal care products and supporting revenue growth of the FMCG industry.

The market in Europe is expected to register rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Robust presence of major companies in countries in this region is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Publication of research initiatives related to beneficial properties of sophorolipids are increasing adoption of the biosurfactant in different sectors. Strategic collaborations between companies regarding sophorolipid production is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the Europe sophorolipids market between 2022 and 2030.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Sophorolipids industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Sophorolipids market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Segmental Analysis

The global Sophorolipids market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Sophorolipids sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sophorolipids-market

Emergen Research has segmented global sophorolipids market on the basis of strain, application, end-use, and region:

• Strain Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Candida bombicola

o Candida tropicalis

o Metschnikowia churdharensis

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Soaps and Detergents

o Anti-Microbial agents

o Personal Care Products

o Cancer Therapy

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o FMCG Industry

o Agriculture Industry

o Research Laboratories

o Others

To get access to the complete report on the Sophorolipids market, click on the link mentioned here: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1074

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Sophorolipids market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Sophorolipids market into various regions, including:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Sophorolipids Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

BASF SE, Evonik Operations GmbH, Actera Ingredients, Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd., Holiferm, Merck KGaA, Sasol Chemicals, Saraya Co., Ltd., MG Intobio Co., Ltd., and Soliance, S.A.

For further queries, please reach out to our team @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1074

Report Highlights:

• The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Sophorolipids market.

• The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Sophorolipids industry

• It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

• It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Sophorolipids market value chain.

• The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

To view the detailed ToC of the global Sophorolipids market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sophorolipids-market

Key questions addressed in the report:

• Who are the leading players dominating the global Sophorolipids Market?

• Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

• Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

• How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Sophorolipids in this industry vertical?

Request Customization : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1074

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Report @ www.emergenresearch.com

artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-and-advanced-machine-learning-market

photolithography equipment market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photolithography-equipment-market

environmental testing equipment market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/environmental-testing-equipment-market

drone package delivery market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-package-delivery-market

power monitoring market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-monitoring-market

bariatric surgery market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bariatric-surgery-market

autoinjectors market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoinjectors-market

green technology and sustainability market-https://www.google.ba/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-technology-and-sustainability-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sophorolipids-market

Contact Us:

Sophorolipids Market Size Worth USD 644.21 Million in 2030